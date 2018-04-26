The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants
26th April 2018 - J. Cole arrives Lagos
26th April 2018 - Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges
26th April 2018 - Mob set fire on police officer’s house over youth’s death
26th April 2018 - Unethical conduct, bane of Nigeria’s progress–FG
26th April 2018 - AU mulls sanctions on peace saboteurs in South Sudan
26th April 2018 - FIIRO seeks legislation on cassava flour inclusion in confectioneries
26th April 2018 - My 3rd anniversary’ll announce Rivers as distinct state – Wike
26th April 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen kill 7 IDPs in Benue
26th April 2018 - Kogi to establish 21 more model health centres
Home / National / Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants
Navy impounds VESSEL transporting illegals

Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants

— 26th April 2018

Philip Nwosu, Lagos

The Nigerian Navy said it has impounded a passenger vessel with 406 illegal migrants allegedly travelling from Libreville, Gabon, to Lagos.

The Navy said there were indications that the vessel which brought the illegal migrants into the Lagos waterways might be on mission to dump all the passengers in Lagos.

The vessel, MV CHIMBA EXPRESS, is alleged to have left on Libreville on April 20, 2018, with some deportees of Togo, Benin, Niger, Mali and Nigerian nationalities.

The over 400 illegal immigrants of different nationalities are said not have valid travelling documents to enter into the country.

Addressing journalists on the interception of the migrants and arrest of the vessel, the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Okon Eyo, said that the vessel was scheduled to arrive Benin Republic on Sunday April 21, to disembark both regular and deportee passengers from Benin, Togo, Mali and Niger and thereafter proceed to Calabar to disembark Nigerian deportees.

Commodore Eyo said rather than arrive Benin, the vessel surfaced at the Lagos Bar on Wednesday April 25 with 406 passengers, including 18 deportees from Gabon who are Nigerians.

“The vessel has about 406 persons onboard from the Republics of Togo, Benin, Niger, Mali and Nigeria. The total number of Nigerians onboard and whether or not the vessel did berth in Benin is yet to be confirmed. Nonetheless, among the Nigerians are 18 reported deportees,” Eyo said.

The Commander revealed that the charterer of the vessel has been identified, with useful information to operatives of Nigerian Navy, adding that the force is working with NIMASA, DSS, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Customs to ensure that the passengers are cleared.

“Additionally, we discovered that the international passports of the passengers were with the agent who claimed to be processing them. It was also obvious that there was no formal contact at governmental level for the delivery of the deportees or returnees. However, there is unconfirmed report that the Nigerian Embassy in Libreville was aware of the deportation,” said Eyo.

Most of the passengers, the Commander said, had been travelling without food and water.

He noted however that naval authorities were able to provide food for the famished to mitigate the suffering onboard.

“It is pertinent to add that the condition onboard as the vessel was brought into custodial detention was not conducive; the passengers were without food and water. As at the time of boarding the vessel, the passengers were seen to be famished and agitated. To mitigate the sufferings onboard, the base made arrangement where it purchased and took onboard food, water, mineral drinks and other provisions to the people.”

Commodore Eyo said the vessel MV CHIMBA EXPRESS, apart from bringing into Nigerian waters some illegal migrants, does not have an Automatic Identification System (AIS), explaining that “the vessel’s gross tonnage is about 677 tonnes, and international law mandates vessels of more than 350 tonnage to install AIS on board. Hence, MV CHIMBA EXPRESS was operating in violation of the law.”

He went on to reveal that: “MV CHIMBA EXPRESS’s visual identity was found to be mismatched with her registered name which was identified as Ramadan IV. Ship documents also show that the ship was flagged at Cameroun as against the electronic documentation of registration in Honduras. The action is contrary to the provision of the International Maritime Act.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Navy impounds VESSEL transporting illegals

Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants

— 26th April 2018

Philip Nwosu, Lagos The Nigerian Navy said it has impounded a passenger vessel with 406 illegal migrants allegedly travelling from Libreville, Gabon, to Lagos. The Navy said there were indications that the vessel which brought the illegal migrants into the Lagos waterways might be on mission to dump all the passengers in Lagos. The vessel,…

  • Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges

    — 26th April 2018

    Bianca Iboma Security Solutions Provider, Hamgad Security Services, has launched a devise it said would help to complement the war against security challenges. The  electronic device consists of security, surveillance and safety sections. The company launched the product, in Lagos State, to mark it sixth anniversary of operations. Chief Executive Officer of the company, Hammed Ibrahim, said…

  • Mob set fire on police officer’s house over youth’s death

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Angry youths of Evbuomama community in Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area of Edo State have set fire on the residence of a police officer, following the death of one Glory Imarogie. Glory reportedly died at a hospital after he was allegedly tortured by policemen from the Edo Police Command who arrested after him,…

  • Unethical conduct, bane of Nigeria’s progress–FG

    — 26th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, said unethical conduct among political leaders and followers constituted the bane of the country’s growth at all levels. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this at a book presentation titled ‘ Leadership, Culture and Ethics in Nigeria,’ edited by the Director General, Centre for Black…

  • FIIRO cassava

    FIIRO seeks legislation on cassava flour inclusion in confectioneries

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, (FIIRO) on Thursday called for legislation on cassava flour inclusion in wheat flour for bread and confectioneries. The Director-General, FIIRO, Prof. Gloria Elemo, made the call at a Cassava Stakeholders’ Workshop on the use of High Quality Cassava Flour (HQCF) in confectioneries in Lagos. The News Agency…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share