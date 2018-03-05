The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Nigerian maritime industry to grow by 5% in 2018 –Expert
5th March 2018 - Buhari backs NANTA’s aviation, tourism development projects
5th March 2018 - Why Nigeria’s aviation sector remains uncompetitive –IATA
5th March 2018 - Unemployment: Over 20,000 jobs in care-giving nationwide
5th March 2018 - ITUC tasks Nigerian labour movement
5th March 2018 - State Houses of Assembly haven’t rejected LG autonomy – NULGE
5th March 2018 - Nissan bigwigs in Nigeria target vibrant auto market, affordable cars
5th March 2018 - Hyundai Tucson ranked Most Dependable SUV
5th March 2018 - Lamentations of Onitsha sand dealers: How Naval personnel battered us, destroyed our business
5th March 2018 - 250 unemployed graduates acquire new skills in Nnewi
Home / Business / Nigerian maritime industry to grow by 5% in 2018 –Expert

Nigerian maritime industry to grow by 5% in 2018 –Expert

— 5th March 2018

The Nigerian Maritime industry is projected to grow by 2.5 per cent – 5 per cent within the period 2018-2019 and a projected increase in demand for maritime services in Nigeria during the period of projection. This was contained in the Nigerian maritime industry forecast for 2018/2019 unveiled in Lagos, by Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The analysis in the publication shows that Nigerians should expect total fleet size to grow by 4.08 per cent in 2018 and 4.41 per cent in 2019. The maritime forecast released by NIMASA also projects that oil tanker fleet size will decrease by 2.23 per cent in 2018 and increase by 1.7 per cent in 2019. The non-oil tanker fleet size is projected to increase by 8.15 per cent in 2018 and 8.72 per cent in 2019 while the oil rig count is projected to increase by 27.67 per cent in 2018 and 0 per cent in 2019.

The analysis shows that the maritime sector plays a major role in the exploitation, distribution and export of Nigeria’s ocean resources. With a total annual freight cost estimated at between $5 billion and $6 billion annually, the maritime component of the Nigerian oil & gas industry is worth an estimated $8 billion further reflecting the prominence of the sector to the Nigerian economy.

The Nigerian Maritime Industry Forecast for 2018 and 2019 which is the first of its kind in the sector is intended to serve as a compass for local and international stakeholders willing to do business in the Nigeria maritime domain. It is part of the initiatives of the Dr. Dakuku Peterside led management aimed at realizing a robust and virile maritime industry in Nigeria. The forecast period 2018-2019 covers a time of continuous recovery from recession, to the 2019 general elections and finally culminates in the post-election era.  “As a regulator, we are driven by values and commitment, as these are the only ways that investors can be attracted to harness the great potentials in our maritime sector. On our part, we will continue to work out incentives and maritime sector specific interventions to attract investments”, the DG said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian maritime industry to grow by 5% in 2018 –Expert

— 5th March 2018

The Nigerian Maritime industry is projected to grow by 2.5 per cent – 5 per cent within the period 2018-2019 and a projected increase in demand for maritime services in Nigeria during the period of projection. This was contained in the Nigerian maritime industry forecast for 2018/2019 unveiled in Lagos, by Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside,…

  • Buhari backs NANTA’s aviation, tourism development projects

    — 5th March 2018

    …Senator Ndoma Egba to Chair 2018 AGM President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged his support for all laudable programmes initiated by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) geared towards the growth and development of the aviation and tourism industries. Spokesman for the Presidency, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated this while receiving a delegation of NANTA…

  • Why Nigeria’s aviation sector remains uncompetitive –IATA

    — 5th March 2018

     Louis Ibah Propelled by the desire to ensure that investors in the aviation industry continue to derive good dividends especially in 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on stakeholders globally to agree on a set of common principles that would now guide the industry operations.    Speaking at Aviation Day USA organised…

  • Unemployment: Over 20,000 jobs in care-giving nationwide

    — 5th March 2018

    Over 20,000 jobs are now available in care-giving both local and international with the recent assent of President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2018. The President, in January, during one of the Federal Executive Council meetings had signed into law the National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018, and the Legislative Houses…

  • ITUC tasks Nigerian labour movement

    — 5th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Organised labour in Nigeria might need to do more in its organising task to give fair representation to workers across all the sectors in the country, says the International Trade Unions Confederation (ITUC). This is even as the Somali Trade Federation has commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for its role in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share