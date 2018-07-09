Nigerian killed in South Africa

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian, Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence, has been reportedly killed in South Africa, Vice Consul (Information and Culture) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, David Abraham, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja. The killing of Ozumba came at a time when the two countries are making efforts to sign an Early Warning Mechanism on the killing of

Nigerians in South Africa. The killing of Nigerians in South Africa range from gun shots to lynching of Nigerians, with figures put at 118 since February 2016. The Consulate described the death of Ozumba as very unfortunate and condemnable. It commiserated with the family of the deceased. It called on the South African authorities to unravel the mystery behind this dastardly act. “The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in South Africa has received with

pain, the unfortunate news of the assassination of a Nigerian by yet to be identified assailant. “The ugly incident was said to have occurred at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on 6 July, 2018. An eye witness account has it that an unknown man made a way into the compound of Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence and requested to see him. “On being told about his guest, he came out to meet him, and the man opened