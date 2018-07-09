The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Nigerian killed in South Africa
9th July 2018 - Planes for new national carrier arrive December
9th July 2018 - How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house
9th July 2018 - Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment
9th July 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
8th July 2018 - Those condemning assets seizure order have something to hide -Sen. Alimikhena
8th July 2018 - Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair
8th July 2018 - Ademowo ordains new clergymen
8th July 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community honours Tambuwal’s aide, 9 others
8th July 2018 - APC crises: Chieftain begs leaders to consider party’s interest  
Home / Cover / National / Nigerian killed in South Africa
NIGERIAN KILLED IN SOUTH AFRICA

Nigerian killed in South Africa

— 9th July 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A Nigerian, Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence, has been reportedly killed in South Africa, Vice Consul (Information and Culture) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, David Abraham, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

The killing of Ozumba came at a time when the two countries are making efforts to sign an Early Warning Mechanism on the killing of

Nigerians in South Africa. The killing of Nigerians in South Africa range from gun shots to lynching of Nigerians, with figures put at 118 since February 2016.

The Consulate described the death of Ozumba as very unfortunate and condemnable. It commiserated with the family of the deceased.

It called on the South African authorities to unravel the mystery behind this dastardly act. “The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in South Africa has received with

pain, the unfortunate news of the assassination of a Nigerian by yet to be identified assailant.

“The ugly incident was said to have occurred at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on 6 July, 2018. An eye witness account has it that an unknown man made a way into the compound of Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence and requested to see him.

“On being told about his guest, he came out to meet him, and the man opened

fire on him and shot him six [6] times, resulting in his death before he reached hospital. It is yet to be established the reason behind the sad incident,” the Nigerian Consulate said.

“Efforts should be made by the Police and other relevant agencies to apprehend the assailant and bring him to justice. We also call on our nationals to cooperate with the police and judicial officers in their investigation and prosecution.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIAN KILLED IN SOUTH AFRICA

Nigerian killed in South Africa

— 9th July 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian, Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence, has been reportedly killed in South Africa, Vice Consul (Information and Culture) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, David Abraham, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja. The killing of Ozumba came at a time when the two countries are…

  • Planes for new national carrier arrive December

    — 9th July 2018

    Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government has said the first batch of five aircraft for take-off of the new national carrier will arrive the country on December 19. This came as the government received the ‘Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance’ for the establishment of the proposed national carrier with a pledge…

  • DAUGHTER - Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo

    How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house

    — 9th July 2018

    Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, was yesterday found dead in the house of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as QS, in Akure. Oluboyo, was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko. Ondo State police public relations officer, Mr. Femi…

  • LAGOS GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

    Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment

    — 9th July 2018

    Lagos State Government has launched a global campaign to play up huge investment opportunities which abound in the state, with a view to turning Lagos into the most desirable investment destination in the world. The state government, at the media launch of a campaign tagged: ‘Lagos to the World (L2W), at Eko Hotels and Suites,…

  • ALIMIKHENA

    Those condemning assets seizure order have something to hide -Sen. Alimikhena

    — 8th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over his signing of Executive Order 6, otherwise known as Asset Seizure Executive Order. The main opposition party while criticising President Buhari, described the Executive Order as ‘illegal, unconstitutional, reprehensible and a dangerous step…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share