The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Nigerian journalists poorly paid, economically handicapped – Pat Utomi
5th July 2018 - Mitee, others petition Osinbajo over planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland
5th July 2018 - Oshodi Interchange: Contractors complete skywalk bridge of 2 terminals
5th July 2018 - Pandemonium in Ogun as transport official kills bricklayer with charm
5th July 2018 - Court grants Badeh permission to travel abroad
5th July 2018 - Super Eagles ‘ll get better in Qatar 2022 – Troost-Ekong
5th July 2018 - Akpan joins Bradford City
5th July 2018 - Wimbledon: Serena surges as Wozniacki crashes
5th July 2018 - FIBA fixes new dates for referees, tech comms course
5th July 2018 - Ghana can’t afford to miss Nigeria Open -Lartey
Home / National / Nigerian journalists poorly paid, economically handicapped – Pat Utomi
JOURNALIST

Nigerian journalists poorly paid, economically handicapped – Pat Utomi

— 5th July 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The chairman, Centre for Values and Leadership (CVL), Prof. Pat Utomi, has described Nigerian journalists as ‘poorly paid and economically handicapped’ to carry out their duties as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

He added that the economics of media practice in Nigeria diminishes capacity for performance.

Prof. Utomi said that reporters only focused on staged events, press conferences, lectures with a reward of ‘brown envelopes’ at the end of the day.

This, he said, often leads to little or no depth, interpretation or investigation of the stories written, noting that they report what they were told leaving many critical questions unanswered.

Utomi made this known as guest lecturer at the 11th Jacksonite Annual Lecture organised by the Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Speaking on the topic: “The Media & The Development Challenge In Nigeria At A Time of Crisis”, Utomi said, “In my view, the economics of media in Nigeria which leaves us with newspapers and electronic media that pay poor salaries and many times fail to pay for months, diminishes capacity for performance.

“Many media practitioners are caught in crisis of existential nature and so lack the sobriety for the issues in nation building.

“Reportage on Nigeria is dominated by the staged events, press conferences, AGMs, lectures etc. These largely place the domination of news by those who stage events and facilitate the dolling out of gratification the poorly paid reporter has come to look forward to.

“Even transportation money to the staged event is hardly forthcoming, much less resources for the investigative report,” he said.

The reason for this, according to him, “Is largely because the media business models in Nigeria are such they cannot afford the traditional methods of news gathering.”

He further reasoned that, “If the media can help enhance rigor in policy choice and encourage a culture of reasoned public conversation on policy matters, play up the activities of civil society that results in stronger institutions with more effective investment in human capital, we can expect to see more virile entrepreneurship and economic growth resulting the refrom.”

Stressing on the need for education on the part of journalists, Utomi continued, “A journalist is permanently in the course of education to be relevant in the rapidly changing world.

“You can’t hold accountable if you are not knowledgeable. You can’t report the budget if you don’t know the budget process.”

While declaring the event open, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Charles Igwe said, “This is an academic gathering and without the media, there won’t be exchange of ideas and information. I’m hopeful this lecture will achieve the desired goals for nation-building.”

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ike Ndolo, described the lecture as ‘an academic feast’.

Earlier in an address, the Head of the department, Dr. Luke Anorue, said the topic was apt and comes at a time when “The news media across the country are awash with regular reports of crisis of different dimensions.”

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of the distinguished Jacksonites Ambassador award to Prof. Utomi for his selfless contributions to the Department.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JOURNALIST

Nigerian journalists poorly paid, economically handicapped – Pat Utomi

— 5th July 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka The chairman, Centre for Values and Leadership (CVL), Prof. Pat Utomi, has described Nigerian journalists as ‘poorly paid and economically handicapped’ to carry out their duties as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm. He added that the economics of media practice in Nigeria diminishes capacity for performance. Prof. Utomi said…

  • OSINBAJO

    Mitee, others petition Osinbajo over planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland

    — 5th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Ogoni people have urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to use his good offices and stop any moves to resume oil and gas exploration in their land without adopting the global best practice. Former President of Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee, in a statement signed…

  • OSHODI

    Oshodi Interchange: Contractors complete skywalk bridge of 2 terminals

    — 5th July 2018

    The contractor handling the construction of the Oshodi Transport Interchange on behalf of the Lagos State Government, Planet Projects Limited has completed the hoisting of Skywalk Bridge linking terminals one and two of the interchange. The exercise, which started on Sunday evening and lasted till early hours of Wednesday, was supervised by relevant government agencies,…

  • OGUN

    Pandemonium in Ogun as transport official kills bricklayer with charm

    — 5th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta What could have been a bloody clash was averted, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as residents of Iyana Gbangba area of the city, were prepared for a showdown with officials of a commercial motorcyclists union, over the death of a bricklayer identified as, Ibrahim Raji. Trouble, according to a…

  • COURT

    Court grants Badeh permission to travel abroad

    — 5th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has granted permission to former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh (rtd), to travel abroad to visit his family and friends. This was shortly after he was re-arraigned on a 14- count amended charge were he pleaded not guilty. Justice Okon Abang…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share