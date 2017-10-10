The Sun News
Nigerian jailed after brutal assault by Indian mob

— 10th October 2017

A Nigerian was jailed in India after he was tied to a post and thrashed by a mob in Delhi, in a disturbing video that has been shared with India broadcaster, NDTV.

In the video, the Nigerian begs and screams as he is being thrashed. The report said the man was allegedly caught trying to rob a house in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, which has a sizeable population of African students.

After the brutal assault, he was arrested and jailed but his attackers are still roaming free. He was allegedly caught in the early hours of September 24 inside the house of a resident, Krishna Kumar. By the time he was handed over to the police later that day, he was badly wounded and barely conscious.

People in the neighbourhood allegedly told the police that he was hurt when he fell down the stairs while trying to escape. The video that NDTV has found exposes the collective lie, the report said.

In the mobile phone video, the Nigerian national is seen with his feet tied to a lamp post, begging for mercy as his attackers keep hitting him with sticks. Voices in the background can be heard egging on the mob and saying: “Get red chilly. Beat him harder…”

After the video surfaced, the police said action would be taken against the attackers.

One man holds his feet and aims hard on the sole with a stick. “Forgive me!” the Nigerian national cries out, his hands folded, but it doesn’t move his attackers, who keep slapping him and demanding to know whether he has any hidden money.

In one clip, he is upright, tied to a lamp post and in his underwear. He was taken to the police in that state, with injuries to his head, face, limbs and back. The police say after he was treated in a hospital, he was produced before a judge who sent him to jail.

But no one knew until the video emerged that he had been assaulted.

The police say action will be taken against the attackers based on the video. Earlier this year, attacks targeting Africans in Delhi and nearby were described by envoys of the countries as “xenophobic and racial”.

Latest

I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Bode George

— 10th October 2017

by Ismail Omipidan Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an aspirant to the position of the national chairman, Chief Bode George, has said he has what it takes to lead the party. If the Port-Harcourt convention had gone as planned, Jimi Agbaje would have emerged chairman. What has changed between…

  • …You lack integrity, Pearse replies

    — 10th October 2017

    Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, is the Lagos State Coordinator for Professor Tunde Adeniran, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship aspirants. In this encounter, Dr. Pearse explains why Professor Adeniran, was best suited for the job. Why are you supporting Prof. Tunde Adeniran for the chairmanship position? I am supporting Prof. Tunde Adeniran to…

  • NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied 

    — 10th October 2017

    Says allegations baseless, unfounded  From Uche Usim, Abuja Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has described the allegations of shady practices and insurbodination, levelled against the Group Managing Director, Baru Maikanti, by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, as baseless and unfounded. The minister, in a leaked memo to President…

  • Some state police commissioners under probe –PSC

    — 10th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC), said it was investigating activities of some state Commissioners of Police, alleged to have gone against laid down rules and regulations. Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, who made this known when he received the leadership of the Concerned citizens of Edo State, in Abuja, said that the…

  • 2019 presidency not on my cards, says Osinbajo

    — 10th October 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi In London, the United Kingdom,  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he has not given any thought to contesting the 2019 presidential poll. Besides, Osinbajo said he has no timeline for when he may make such a decision in the election scheduled for February 2019. The vice president spoke on the sidelines of…

