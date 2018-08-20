– The Sun News
Nigerian govt. escapes FIFA ban, recognises Pinnick-led NFF board

20th August 2018

The federal Government has finally recognised the Amaju Pinnick-led football federation, just at the right time to escape FIFA sanction.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, on Monday, said the Federal Government had conveyed to FIFA a letter recognizing the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the substantive board of the federation.

Akande wrote this on his Twitter account, on Monday, where he said that the Pinnick-led NFF is the current and only executive committee.

He said the Federal Government would continue to engage all relevant parties to resolve the dispute in a timely manner.

The government, through the sports ministry, initially backed Chris Giwa as the NFF president, a decision the world football governing body rejected.

The Giwa-led NFF assumed office on July 2, following a court order that validated his election and nullified that of Mr. Pinnick.

However, on July 23, the Giwa-led board was sacked the State Security Service (SSS) following a presidential directive.

The deadline given by the football world governing body for Nigeria to resolve the leadership dispute expires on Monday.

Victor Iroele, Special Assistant to Giwa on Media when contacted by NAN, said he could not respond to something he was not aware of.

