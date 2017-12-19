Nigerian Governors’ Forum in emergency meeting at Aso Rock

From: JULIANA Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

An emergency session of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently on going at the State House Conference Center (Old Banquet Hall), Abuja.

Also at the meeting are Speakers of states’ Houses of Assemblies.

The meeting is coming on the heels of last week’s approval given to the Federal Government to take out the sum of $1 billion from the excess crude account for the fight against insurgency.

The meeting is being chaired by Chairman of the Forum and governmor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State had kicked against the approval of the money, insisting it was for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, last week, distributed N609.959 billion to the three tiers of governments.

The Federal Government got N248.227 billion, the 36 states received N125.904 billion, the 774 local governments councils were given N97.067 billion, the oil-producing states got an additional N43.215 billion as 13 percent derivation, while the balance of N15.120 billion went for cost of collection and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) refund.

Twenty seven states also got the balance of the Paris Club Refund.