Nigerian governors are toothless bulldogs –Gov Ishaku

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has described governors in Nigeria as toothless bulldogs, even though they are regarded as chief security officers of their respective states.

Ishaku also said governors have no control over any security establishment to help them work as chief security officers.

He said this in Jalingo, yesterday, when his Gombe State counterpart, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo paid him a courtesy visit, to condole with him over recent killings in the state. He also commiserated with him over the death of a member of the House of Assembly, Honourable Hosea Ibi.

Ishaku lamented that as the governors and chief security officers of their states, governors have the enormous constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of their people but lack control over the security agencies that are all manned by the Federal government.

“We are constitutionally made the chief security officers of our respective states, without control over any security agency. This is just like been a king without a crown. How do you protect your people without having control over security agencies?” asked Ishaku.

The governor added that it was shocking that Ibi was kidnapped directly opposite the military barracks in Takum, and several heinous crimes were committed just around the area with the security not being any the wiser.

“As we speak, three other persons have been kidnapped in the same vicinity, within 15 days of Hosea’s case and this seems to just continue, despite the presence of the military barracks there,” Ishaku said

He insisted that if he had control over the police, he would be able to successfully curb the wanton killings and destruction and other criminal activities going on in the state.

Ishaku noted with regret that the people now live in constant fear, and alleged that the new insecurity situation in the country was perpetuated by some foreign militias who are bent on destabilising the country.

Earlier, Dankwambo said he was in the state to condole with the governor and the people of Taraba, over the recent attacks which left many people dead and many more displaced.

“Taraba and Gombe states are like twins and whatever affects Taraba also affects Gombe.

“We are saddened by recent deaths from attacks in the state and the gruesome murder of the member of the state Assembly by his abductors. This is, indeed, unfortunate and we commiserate with the families who lost loved ones and the state as a whole.

“As leaders, we have a duty to protect our subjects and we will do whatever it takes, to carry out this duty meticulously,” Dankwambo said.