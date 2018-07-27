– The Sun News
GOALKEEPER

Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme quits football after year-long cancer battle

— 27th July 2018

Skysport

Nigeria’s and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has retired from professional football after a 12-month battle with acute leukaemia.

Last month Ikeme, 32, announced on Twitter he was in complete remission from the disease after “a tough year and intense chemotherapy”.

But after a consultation with medical experts he has decided to call time on his career.

Ikeme joined Wolves as a 14-year-old and has made more than 200 appearances for the club.

He has 10 international caps for Nigeria, who named him as their 24th squad member for the World Cup this year as a special tribute.

“I can’t risk trying to come back, my health is the main thing in all of this,” Ikeme told Wolves’ official website.

“It’s difficult when you look at all the things you’ve gone through in your football career, but in the grand scheme of things, with your life in danger, it’s a minimum price I have to pay to spend time with my family.”

GOALKEEPER

