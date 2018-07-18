“The people are suffering, gnashing their teeth. Prices have gone beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. Corruption now struts about imperiously, on its hands, head, limbs…”

Mike Ozekhome

CURTAIN CALL

Today, we shall continue our excursion into the realm of Nigeria’s present conundrum, starting with the “HERDSMENGATE”.

Herdsmengate

The “Herdsmengate” is all too familiar to spill ink over. Suffice it to say that we are in an era where the life of a cow is priced higher than that of a human being. Where 300 cows are rustled, over 200 human heads must be cut to satiate the bacchanalian appetite of the unseen but loomy gods and goddesses of cattle. We are told to allow them destroy and drive us away from our ancestral homes, rather than allow herdsmen kill us. We are preached to learn to peacefully co-habit with AK-47-wielding “mercenaries from Libya”. We are warned that we must allow cattle destroy our farmlands for peace to reign. We are cautioned to do away with anti-grazing laws so that we can see the next day. The murderers come out openly, thump their chest, and own up to the grisly murders and blood-letting. They are never arrested, never arraigned, never prosecuted. Cows now sack our children from classrooms, hold us up in traffic gridlock in our cities, eat up our yam produce. Yet, we must not talk, must not complain. Where it is common knowledge that cows are killed for meat to celebrate humans, the story has changed to humans being killed to celebrate cows! What a world!

In this macabre dance of death, presidential spokesmen are busy doing statistical calculation as to which government, GEJ’s or PMB’s, has witnessed more cold-blooded slaughtering of Nigerians.

Life has been reduced to a matter of arithmetical figures. We have become unshockable, unempathetic, and unsympathetic. God! How patient can you be in the midst of human cruelty. At first, PMB told a shocked nation that the marauding herdsmen were trained fleeing remnants of fighters of the late Col. Muamar Gaddafi of Libya, a man who was killed over seven years ago. Then, in an earlier write-up, I suggested to Mr. President that the fact that the killers were foreigners invading Nigeria was more reason he should immediately deploy the armed forces to kill them and halt further incursions into Nigeria’s territorial space. To be sure, Mr. President is the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and even the police. Where foreigners, according to the President, have declared war on the sovereignty and suzerainty of Nigeria, it behoves on PMB to defend Nigeria and Nigerians. This was one of his key electoral promises, to lead from the front as a General. Nigerians believed him. They are still waiting for that to happen. The security and welfare of the people being the primary purpose of government (section 14 (2) of 1999 Constitution), he has a duty under sections 217 and 218 of the same Constitution as the C-in-C of the Nigerian Police Force. Under these sections, the President can deploy the armed forces to suppress internal insurrection and external aggression, with a view to maintaining the dignity, cohesiveness and territorial integrity of Nigeria. This doesn’t seem to be happening. From Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos in Plateau State, to Demsa, Suwa and Burukulu in Adamawa State, Nigeria is a nightmarish theatre of crimson blood. From Ntule, Donga, Takum to Shaakaa in Taraba State; Nimbo in Enugu State to Ekpoma, Igiode, Ugboha and Agaasha in Benue, to Sokoto (over 39 just slaughtered in cold blood), up to Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Nassarawa, Delta, Imo, Anambra, etc, no state appears safe from these marauders. Then, the President suddenly said it’s politicians behind the killings. Why not fish them out? Perhaps, the President does not know that helpless Nigerians in the asphyxiating trauma of daily killings do not believe him. As we were reeling under these conflicting excuses, Mr. President told a bewildered nation that he has done his best in terms of security and that Nigerians should resort to praying! Good gracious!! But the murderers are known. They own up. They thump their chests. They boast about it. No security agents arrest them. They are above the law, projected, serenaded, cocooned in the comfort of governmental protection. Those like General T.Y. Danjuma and Apostle Suleiman, who call for self-preservation, show it is the first law of nature. Let it be known that the right to self-defence is in section 33 (2) of the Constitution, section 59 and 65 of the Penal Code and sections 32 (3) and 286 of the Criminal Code that are operational in the North and sections 32 (3) and 286 that operate in the southern part of Nigeria.