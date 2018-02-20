Nigerian events can be world-class with better coordination – Adeteju Dosekun, event management expert

Christine Onwuachumba

When Adeteju Dosekun launched Event Concierge in 2017, she added an impetus to the digital revolution changing the way events are conceived, planned and executed in Nigeria.

Event Concierge is a one-stop online event-planning tool that provides quick, innovative solutions.

The United Kingdom-trained accountant and event management consultant combined her training with corporate experience abroad and at home to bring organisation to the otherwise disorderly event sector in Nigeria.

In this interview, Dosekun explains to Daily Sun the various ramifications of the digital revolution her online tool is instituting in the events sub-sector in Nigeria.

What is Event Concierge all about?

Event Concierge is a one-stop online event platform. Our online process is designed to help plan your event. At Event Concierge, we handpick the coolest, most unique and vibrant event suppliers. Here, you can find everything from unique and unusual wedding venues to exclusive homes, bridal and fashion designers, creative florists, incredible cakemakers, creative and alternative wedding photographers, quirky stationery and paper goods, fine dining caterers, and so much more.

When we launched Event Concierge in 2017, our objective was to innovate the art of planning and executing events in the country, to make event planning as seamless as possible for anyone or entity.

To plan an event, you need to have a lot of time on your hands. The alternative is to hire a planner. The situation is made more difficult by lack of organisation in the industry. Event Concierge fills this gap by providing the most exclusive vendors, thereby saving event owners time (or money) than if they were to go about it themselves or hire someone to do it.

How comfortable are event owners with such novelty?

On our website, the clients are in charge of their events. A client simply selects his or her vendor/vendors and requests a quote. Vendors’ profiles are right there on the platform, which gives the clients some insights. Event Concierge is a hands-on approach to planning your event or party. It makes planning easier, saves time and eliminates stress. You are in charge and can plan your event in a few clicks. They get value for their money.

We have various vendor categories, from caterers to cocktails to bridal concessions, rentals and more. The platform allows you to plan your event digitally, faster and more convenient. Many people have used the platform to plan weddings, bridal showers, birthday celebrations, invitation cards and more. The great thing is they have done all this from the comfort of their offices or homes. And we have got some positive reviews.

By what criteria do you determine vendors that come on board your platform?

We scout for vendors that are vibrant, innovate, quirky and creative. Our team consists of people who have been operating in the industry for some years and have a good eye for detail. We look for individuals or companies that are doing something different or those that are surpassing all expectations in the industry. We attend various exhibitions and high-profile events. Our aim is to bring our clients the best in the industry, so we pay very close attention to the quality of services provided. For example, with our food vendors, we look at such things as their style of plating, menu and the etiquette of their waiters, among other things. More importantly, a vendor cannot get listed on our site without going through the detailed investigation.

How many vendors do you have on your platform and how do you ensure professionalism on their part?

We have 54 vendors at the moment. As I said earlier, we have various steps that a vendor goes through before getting listed on the platform. A potential vendor has to fill a detailed registration form. In addition, we conduct spot checks, whereby we scrutinise upcoming events our vendors are involved in and we usually show up unannounced to check if they are providing quality service or not.

Are there other platforms similar to your own?What is special about yours?

There aren’t many platforms such as Event Concierge with a collection of quality, handpicked vendors.

Our vendors are selected based on their credibility and professionalism and commitment to deliver quality service. We handle all bookings professionally and maintain a high level of quality while giving the best price that is difficult to find elsewhere. Our aim is to improve the world of events and bring ease to the way events are organised. We are deeply committed to this cause.

You are a qualified accountant. How did you find your way into event creation?

My passion for events started at the age of 10, when I was in charge of organising a Michael Jackson dance for our end-of-term party. That was the first of my many experiences in planning and executing events. I once organised a fashion show in London during my summer holidays with a group of friends. I put the show together to raise awareness for AIDS. We raised £5,000, which we donated to UNICEF. Because of my passion for event creating, I went on to obtain a degree in event management while studying accounting in the UK.

With the benefit of your experience in the UK, in what areas do you think Nigerian professionals need to improve in event management?

We have to work more on our coordination skills. The planning that goes on behind organising an event should be smooth, not chaotic. It is unsettling for a guest to walk into a venue and begin to figure out the seating plan by herself with three or more ushers asking her at once, what side do you belong to?

To be fair, our events in Nigeria are usually bigger than what obtains in the UK. Nonetheless, we can do better. I believe an event should be an experience. People are usually more comfortable with the traditional, stressful way of planning events, but, with technology, it does not have to be so.

How many people are in your employment and what is your employment projection?

We are a start-up. Presently, I have five employees. We are looking to not only employ but also empower our staff by training and equipping them with the right skills. We plan to increase our workforce as we grow in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

There is a complaint of lack of professionalism in the event industry in Nigeria…

That is not completely true. There are professional event management companies in Nigeria, not a lot, but, however few, they exist. Finding these people might be difficult because of the lack of organisation in the event industry. That is why we have built the Event Concierge, to guide people in selecting the best. We believe it is about time for people to stop settling for mediocrity and start demanding quality; this way, it will force unprofessional event managers to work on their craft.

What types of challenges have you encountered and how did you overcome them?

In the beginning, the major challenge was about sourcing, how to select vendors and get them to sign on. We experimented various methods and possibilities before settling for our current model. On my part, I worked very hard at developing a positive relationship with the vendors. As a result, I find it easier getting them to agree with our standards.

Another challenge was the difficulty of getting people to shift from the traditional way of sourcing and planning events to using the online platform. We scaled this hurdle by introducing the platform to a group of key individuals in the event industry. We won them over with the functionality and ease of navigating our platform.

Given the intense nature of the job, how did you strike a balance between home and work?

Fitting work, family and friends into 24 hours is a big struggle. Usually, I stay up after everyone has gone to bed to get at least three hours of work done. This quiet time allows me to complete projects before the next day. My family understands and believes I am doing what I love and they support it 100 per cent. They understand that, sometimes, I have to work late and might not be free to attend every family function.

What advice do you have for up-and-coming entrepreneurs?

Being an entrepreneur is not easy anywhere in the world. It takes a lot of hard work, persistence and determination. You have to be committed and ready to work hard at what you believe. No shortcuts. And, more importantly, always keep your eyes on the ball.