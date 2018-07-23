– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Nigerian envoy urges illegal migrants to key into voluntary repatriation by Swiss govt
23rd July 2018 - Man kills lover over condoms in Benin
23rd July 2018 - Inflation down by 11.23% in June – NBS
23rd July 2018 - Osun SSG resigns from Aregbesola’s govt., joins ADP
23rd July 2018 - At last, Imo APC elects new Chairman
23rd July 2018 - Anambra explains seizure of Nkpor spare part market land
23rd July 2018 - Boko Haram: Heads may roll in Army over Jilli, Bama attacks
23rd July 2018 - Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke
23rd July 2018 - Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers
23rd July 2018 - Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire
Home / National / Nigerian envoy urges illegal migrants to key into voluntary repatriation by Swiss govt
envoy

Nigerian envoy urges illegal migrants to key into voluntary repatriation by Swiss govt

— 23rd July 2018

NAN

Amb. Baba Magudu, Nigeria’s envoy to Switzerland on Monday in Bern, urged migrants who have failed in their bids for asylum or are stranded to key into the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration Programme of the Swiss government to return home and contribute to  nation’s development.

Under the programme, illegal migrants are repatriated to the country voluntarily and supported with 5000 Swiss Frances (5.039 dollars) to aid their reintegration process.

READ ALSO Inflation down by 11.23% in June – NBS

In an interview with the Europe Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), Magudu said that the voluntary return was more advantageous than being arrested and jailed , noting that ex-convicts were not entitled to the scheme.

He said that in the past an impressive number of migrants keyed into the scheme but there had been a decline in recent time following complications arising from identity.

“Recently 40 presumed Nigerians were brought from various prisons, 24 were identified as Nigerians , nine had national identity complications and others failed to show up for the screening “

“ These group of people are serving various jail sentences for different crimes and will be repatriated to the country after serving out their time without such the pecks of the scheme” the envoy said.

Magudu listed the crimes to include drugs, prostitution and human trafficking while noting that the once popular advance fee fraud(419)was on the decline with no new recorded cases.

He advised Nigerians against illegal migration and task the diaspora on creating awareness on the dangers and challenges of relocating to Europe without proper documents

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

envoy

Nigerian envoy urges illegal migrants to key into voluntary repatriation by Swiss govt

— 23rd July 2018

NAN Amb. Baba Magudu, Nigeria’s envoy to Switzerland on Monday in Bern, urged migrants who have failed in their bids for asylum or are stranded to key into the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration Programme of the Swiss government to return home and contribute to  nation’s development. Under the programme, illegal migrants are repatriated to…

  • LOVER

    Man kills lover over condoms in Benin

    — 23rd July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎A 38-year-old mother of three has been killed by her jealous lover in Benin-City, Edo State capital, after he allegedly found male condoms in the deceased’s handbag. The victim, Gladys Okoh, a divorcee, was said to have been stabbed with a kitchen knife thrice in her stomach in her aged mother’s room…

  • INFLATION

    Inflation down by 11.23% in June – NBS

    — 23rd July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation dropped further by 11.23 percent in June from the 11.61 percent recorded in May this year. The decline according to NBS was 0.37 percent points less than the rate recorded in May and represented the…

  • OSUN

    Osun SSG resigns from Aregbesola’s govt., joins ADP

    — 23rd July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has resigned his appointment and membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Adeoti, who was a governorship aspirant under the APC, withdrew from the party’s primary election a day to the exercise, last Friday, alleging that the process had been manipulated to favour Governor…

  • IMO APC

    At last, Imo APC elects new Chairman

    — 23rd July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri After series of crises that marred the congress elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, the party, on Monday, elected a new State Chairman, Mr. Daniel Nwafor, at a well attended state Congress held openly at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri. Chairman of the Congress Committee, Ojo…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share