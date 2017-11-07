The Sun News
Home / World News / Nigerian envoy thumbs up for Igbo in Benin Republic

Nigerian envoy thumbs up for Igbo in Benin Republic

— 7th November 2017

By Brown Chimezie 

Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic, Emmanuel Oguntuase has commended the Igbo community in Benin Republic for promoting Nigeria’s culture.

Oguntuase made the commendation in Cotonou during send forth party for former Igbo leader, Chief J.C.  Okoronkwo, 85, who was stepping down after over 10 decades of meritorious service. The envoy said that the contributions of Igbo in Benin stand them out and endear them to their host country. Oguntuase described the Igbo as nation builders.

“Igbo have written their names in gold. I wish other Nigerian communities around the world could emulate them. That would really make the works of our embassies around the world easier”, he said.

Oguntuase use the occasion to explain President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort to turn around the economy. He noted that the government was making steady progress. He cited the World Bank’s ranking of Nigeria economy as improving. This, he said was good tiding and signs of better things to come.

He disclosed that in the last few months he had coordinated over 30 business missions between Nigeria and Benin Republic with the goal of boosting the economy of both nations. While urging Nigerians resident in the country to remain law abiding, he assured them of the embassy’s support at all times.

In his remarks, the Eze Ndigbo gburugburu, Benin Republic, Eze Ebuka Onunkwo described Oguntuase as a hardworking diplomat who’s few months in office has transformed the Nigerian Mission. He said Nigerians in that country are proud of him.

Speaking on why the pioneer Igbo leader was being honoured, Onunkwo said Okoronkwo has lead Ndigbo in Benin Republic for decades. He said the retiree left a legacy that has continued to shape activities of Igbo for good.

He urged Igbo to also uphold the good examples of the retiree and to always be focused, compassionate and selfless, especially when they find themselves in positions of authority. He said that Okoronkwo would not have been honoured if he did not perform and demonstrate a high level of integrity.

The event was attended by Igbo community leader, Chief Okereke Uneke, representatives of the Hausa community, Alhaji Mohammed Waziri, Ochendo Ndigbo of Benin Republic, Chief Innocent Adimachukwu and other dignitaries

