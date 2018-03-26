The Sun News
Nigerian envoy presents Letter of Credence to Fijian President 

26th March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini, has presented his Letter of Credence to the President of the Republic of Fiji, Major General Jioji Konusi Konrote (retd).

The development in the Nigerian High Commission in Australia was made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile.

The Nigerian High Commission in Canberra, Australia, has concurrent accreditation to New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanautu.

The presentation, according to Elias-Fatile, was made at the Fijian Government House in Suva.

“The occasion was memorable, colourful and splendid, with inspection of Guard of Honour.

“Also, official reception in my honour was extended to me and my entourage  by the President. Thereafter, a gift of Lali (a traditional wooden hollow gong drum) was presented to me by the Fijian leader,” Husseini said.

Fiji, a country in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of more than 300 islands. It is famous for its rugged landscapes, palm-lined beaches and coral reefs with clear lagoons.

Fijian major islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, contain most of the population, with Viti Levu being home to the capital, Suva, a port city with British colonial architecture.

With about 1,100 nautical miles (2,000 km; 1,300 mi) northeast of New Zealand’s North Island, Fiji’s closest neighbours are Vanuatu to the west, New Caledonia to the southwest, New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands to the southeast, Tongato the east, the Samoas and France’s Wallis and Futuna to the northeast, and Tuvalu to the north.

