The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Turkish, Iranian leaders meet ahead of Syria summit with Russia
4th April 2018 - Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC
4th April 2018 - Saudis to pay if they want US troops to stay in Syria, says Trump
4th April 2018 - Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect
4th April 2018 - Ebonyi, traders on warpath
4th April 2018 - Prince Eze commissions 4.5km road
4th April 2018 - Cultural splendour in Anambra as Okpalafulaku becomes Ikenga Awka-Etiti
4th April 2018 - How Igbo group continued agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring
4th April 2018 - Day Army celebrated culture, civilian relationship in Onitsha 
4th April 2018 - Many sides of Abuja fruits, vegetable market
Home / National / Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC

Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC

— 4th April 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, has disengaged some 15 local workers at the embassy.

Senior officials at the embassy told NAN that the benefits of the 15 local workers would be paid soon.

They said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, approved the disengagement of the workers due to some ongoing rationalisation of workers at the embassy.

The officials, however, said the ministry had also approved the payment of gratuities to the workers, some of whom had worked with the embassy for more than 30 years.

Some of the affected workers had alleged that the decision to lay them off was arbitrary.

They also alleged that the embassy had no plans to pay their gratuity and other severance benefits.

Further, the local staff, who are mostly Nigerians, accused the Mission of retaining the non-Nigerian employees at the expense of those who are of Nigerian nationality.

However, the embassy officials denied that there was no prior notice to the disengaged workers, saying they actually agreed to the arrangement since February 2017.

They also assured the workers that the processes for the payment of their entitlements had reached an advanced stage.

One of the officials said: “In February 2017, there was a decision to disengage some of the local staff.

“However, they pleaded to an arrangement to be on contract for another one year, which lapsed in February 2018. The ministry from Abuja approved their disengagement.

“As I am talking to you, we have received approval from Abuja to pay their benefits and they would be paid very soon. It is true that some of them have put in up to 30 years of service.

“They were engaged on contracts and it is the decision of the government to either continue to renew their contract or to terminate it if their services are no longer needed.

“Some whose contracts were terminated in 2013 were not paid in full but we are working out their benefits to make sure that those whose appointments were terminated receive their full benefits.

“It is also not true that they were arbitrarily disengaged; they were aware of the contract and they signed on to it since last year”.

The embassy in 2017 had disagreements with the local workers over the non-payment of salaries spanning several months, leading to protest at the embassy at the time.

Some of the workers also embarked on work to rule, which disrupted consular services at the embassy before they were paid following approval of three months’ salary by the ministry.

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th April 2018 at 10:37 am
    Reply

    The fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent this territory natives. This territory natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC

— 4th April 2018

NAN The Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, has disengaged some 15 local workers at the embassy. Senior officials at the embassy told NAN that the benefits of the 15 local workers would be paid soon. They said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, approved the disengagement of the workers due to some ongoing rationalisation of…

  • Obasanjo unfair to Buhari –APC chieftain

    — 4th April 2018

    • APC won’t win 2019 elections, says Ebonyi  chairman Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Nasiru Danu, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo as being unfair in his assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of his  inauguration as a member of the APC Technical…

  • Kebbi council chairman resigns  

    — 4th April 2018

    • Over alleged financial irregularities Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi Chairman of Koko-Besse Local Government area of Kebbi State, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, has resigned from office over alleged financial irregularities.  Daily Sun gathered that the chairman, who was elected on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform about 10 months ago, did not give concrete reasons for his resignation. The…

  • Ondo Assembly dissolves LG caretaker committees

    — 4th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday dissolved the Caretaker Committees in the 18 local government areas of the state. This followed the expiration of the tenure of the caretaker committees. The House, at its plenary presided over by the Speaker, David Oloyelogun, asked the committees to handover to the various directors of…

  • Wike approves committee for Rumuokoro market, park 

    — 4th April 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the establishment of a committee for the management of Rumuokoro Market and Park. A statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the governor directed the committee members, including Chief Owhonda Emmanuel (chairman), Mrs Ifeoma Rose Ayeoze (Non Indigenous Traders Union Rep) (member), Mrs Rose Nwanwa Okoro…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share