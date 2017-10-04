The Sun News
4th October 2017 - Nigerian embassies face eviction
4th October 2017 - Judge withdraws from Boko Haram suspects’ trial
4th October 2017 - Kalu to IPOB: My interest is safety of Igbo in North
4th October 2017 - We’re resolute about Melaye’s recall –INEC boss
4th October 2017 - Education minister, Anwukah, hospitalised in US
4th October 2017 - Alleged money laundering : I’m willing to appear in court, prove my innocence – Diezani
4th October 2017 - Why EFCC is after Patience Jonathan –Presidency
4th October 2017 - Wike tasks IGP on insecurity
4th October 2017 - N177m scam: We bribed reps, ministry staff, reveal convicted IART DG, accountant
4th October 2017 - Tears, agony, anger
Nigerian embassies face eviction

— 4th October 2017

•Owe salaries, rents, building permits to be revoked

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, raised the red flag on the precarious state of Nigerian foreign missions, which they claimed were facing several challenges. The problems include the risk of eviction over inability to pay rent for residences, chanceries and other staff official quarters. The embassies also also burdened by several months arrears of salaries and allowance owed officers in addition to lack of funds to meet other sundry expenses.

The upper chamber further disclosed that there were threats by host countries to revoke building permits of some properties belonging to Nigerian missions, following their poor structural conditions, which constitute hazard to the communities where the buildings are located.

It vowed to explore ways to fix what it called “monumental mess.”

The decision of the Senate followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, tagged: “The urgent need for the Federal Government of Nigeria to fund our foreign missions.”

The motion, which painted a gloomy picture of the diplomatic missions, read: “Nigerian diplomatic missions are facing several challenges, including their inability to pay home based officers allowances, local staff salaries, rent for residences, chanceries and other staff official quarters, in addition to the dire lack of funds for other sundry expenses such as visits to Nigerians in jail and provision for other consular services;

“There are threats by host countries to revoke building permits of some properties abroad belonging to Nigerian Missions, following their poor structural conditions, which constitute hazard to the communities where such buildings are situated, and lack of routine maintenance that will bring such structures in line with the building codes of host countries;

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget envelope is grossly inadequate to meet its expenditure requirements even at headquarters and with this situational analysis, the ministry’s approved 2017 budget would hardly provide the needed impetus required of the ministry towards achieving Nigeria’s foreign policy goal and objectives in pursuance of our national interest.”

However, attempt to raise a motion to summon the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema; Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to brief the Senate on the poor condition of foreign missions, was thrown out.

Instead, lawmakers resolved to set up an adhoc committee to engage stakeholders and come up with ways to address the issues raised in the motion.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, is yet to announce the composition of the committee.

Meanwhile, the Senate has mandated its committee on tertiary education to meet with relevant stakeholders, especially the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and come up with recommendations on how to possibly scrap the post Unified Matriculation Examination (UME).

The Senate, in another development, called on the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, to construct small captive dams in all communities and locations.

  • Judge withdraws from Boko Haram suspects’ trial

    — 4th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice John Tsoho of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, disqualified himself from the trial of suspected members of the Boko Haram sect over alleged bias. The suspected terrorists are facing an 11-count charge for allegedly kidnapping and murdering 11 foreign nationals between 2011 and 2013 in the…

  • Kalu to IPOB: My interest is safety of Igbo in North

    — 4th October 2017

    Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of running the interest of some politicians and despising good counsel. Kalu while reacting to statements by the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful and lawyer to the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said he acted in the interest…

  • We’re resolute about Melaye’s recall –INEC boss

    — 4th October 2017

    • Warns politicians against illegal campaign From Iheanacho Nwosu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, yesterday declared that no amount of blackmail or pressure would stop the commission from prosecuting to the end, the recall timetable of Senator Dino Melaye. He said the commission will go…

  • Education minister, Anwukah, hospitalised in US

    — 4th October 2017

    Barely six weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical treatment in the United Kingdom, Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, has been flown to the United States of America, for the same purpose. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, confirmed, yesterday, that Prof.  Anwukah, is in an undisclosed hospital, in the US.  Anwukah…

