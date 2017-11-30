The Sun News
Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association

— 30th November 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Nigerian citizen and Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi, has been elected as President of the World Jurist Association (WJA).

By his election, Justice Umeadi has gained an automatic seat  into the Governing board of World Association and also the President of Nigeria chapter.

The WJA was formed in 1963 as a  response to an international outcry for a free and open forum where judges, lawyers, law professors and other professionals from around the world could work cooperatively to strengthen and expand the Rule of Law and its institutions throughout the world.

As a non-governmental organization with special consultative status at the UN Economic and Social Council, the WJA provides a unique forum for the international community.

With his emergence, Nigeria will host the next biennial meeting of WJA scheduled to hold in October 2019 as the first African country to hold WJA meeting.

He was elected at the 25th Biennial Congress with the theme: “Energy: Peace and Justice for All”, held in the beautiful Caribbean Island of Aruba, at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.

Other elected members on the Board of governors of WJA are Franklin Hoet Linares from Venezuela as President; TAO Kaiyuan (People’s Republic of China) First Vice President; Saeed Zayed Alshamsi (United Arab Emirates) 2nd Vice President; Glendeline Croes (Aruba) 3rd Vice President; Peter Umeadi (Nigeria) World Association of Judges; Jacinto Soler Padro (Spain) World Association of Lawyers; Alberto Jurado (Venezuela) World Association of Law Professors and Alexander Low (Germany) World Association of Business Associates.

The main purpose of the congress, according to the organisers  was to integrate, as one of the resolutions of the Declaration of Aruba, the consecration by consensus of a new universal Human Right: The Right of Access to Sustainable Energy to Facilitate Long Term Development.

Upon his return into the country, Justice Umeadi paid a courtesy visit on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on November 21, to brief him on the outcome of the election.

A similar visit was paid on the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Rosaline Bozimo on November 22.

As a non-governmental organization with special consultative status at the UN Economic and Social Council, the WJA provides a unique forum for the international community. We have worked closely with governments, non-governmental organizations and international associations to foster a cooperative dialogue on world peace.  Through our support, decision-makers from around the world work together as individuals, rather than representatives of a particular country, class or ideology.

With nearly 50 years of accomplishments, the WJA is one of the few organizations working with such a broad range of stakeholders to promote the Rule of Law as the path towards world peace. Our members include sitting and retired Chief Justices, judges, government officials, law professors, lawyers and students from over 140 different countries. We have National Presidents in 85 countries and our Board of Governors represents every continent and aspect of the legal profession.

Post Views: 1
