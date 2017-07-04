The Sun News
Nigerian elected ICAO 2nd VP

— 4th July 2017

from Uche Usim, Abuja

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) council has elected a Nigerian, Captain Musa Nuhu, as the second Vice-President of the council on a one-year tenure.

His emergence came during the last meeting of the 211th Session of ICAO Council on Friday, June 30, 2017, in Montreal, Canada.

The Council also elected Mr. Tee Chiou Ng, of Singapore as the first Vice-President and Mr. Germinal Sarasqueta Oller of Panama as the third Vice-President.

Nuhu’s election and that of the other two vice presidents were in compliance with Rules of Procedure for the Council (ICAO Doc 7559/10).

Rule 10 states that: “In the absence of the President, the First Vice-President, the Second Vice-President or the Third Vice-President in that order shall exercise the functions vested in the President by these Rules of Procedure.”

Nuhu started his career as an Airline Pilot with the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited before serving for over 15 years as a Captain and Safety Officer with the Presidential Air Fleet.

He ventured into the private sector for 10 years as an Airline Captain, Safety Officer and Chief Pilot. He was Technical Assistant to the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, before his appointment as the Representative of Nigeria on ICAO Council.

In addition to Airline Transport Pilot License, Nuhu holds the International Aviation MBA Degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada. He also obtained other professional and managerial certificates in Aviation Safety, Aircraft Accident Investigation, Audit, Quality Management Systems amongst others.

