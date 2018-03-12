Nigerian Eboe-Osuji heads International Criminal Court

Nigerian national Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji has been elected President of the International Court. Eboe-Osuji, appointed by fellow justices sitting in a plenary session, would hold the office for a three-year term effective immediately.

The judge was elected Sunday, March 11, according to the ICC.

Other appointments included Judge Robert Fremr of the Czech Republic, elected First Vice-President, and Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut of France, elected Second Vice-President.

“I am deeply honoured to have been elected by my peers as President of the International Criminal Court, Eboe-Osuji said in his acceptance speech.

“As I take up my duties, I feel encouraged that I am able to rely on the wide experience of the two Vice-Presidents, Judge Robert Fremr and Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, both of whom I have closely worked with previously.

“I look forward to working together with them as well as with all the judges, all the officials and the staff of the Court in a spirit of collegiality.

“I also look forward to collaborating with the Assembly of States Parties, civil society and the international community at large, acting together to strengthen and reinforce the Rome Statute system, the 20th anniversary of the adoption of which we celebrate this year.”

“I am also grateful to the previous President, Judge Silvia Fernández de Gurmendi, and Vice-Presidents, Judges Joyce Aluoch and Kuniko Ozaki, for their work and leadership,” he said.

The Presidency of the International Court provides strategic and coordinating leadership to the ICC system.

According to the Rome Statute, the governing treaty of the Court, the Presidency is responsible for the proper administration of the Court, with the exception of the Office of the Prosecutor.

The Presidency also oversees activities of the Registry, conducts judicial review of certain decisions of the Registrar and concludes Court-wide cooperation agreements with States and international organizations.

Chile Eboe-Osuji was born in 1962 and had served as a judge of the International Criminal Court at The Hague, elected on December 16, 2011 and sworn in on March 9, 2012.

He also worked as a Legal Advisor to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Eboe-Osuji was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1986 and practised briefly in the country.

After obtaining his master of laws degree from McGill in 1991, he worked as a barrister in Canada, having been called to the Bar in Ontario and in British Columbia in 1993.

From 1997 to 2005, Eboe-Osuji worked at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda as prosecution counsel and senior legal officer to the judges of the tribunal.

From 2005 to 2007, he worked in Canada as a barrister and law lecturer.

Working for the Special Court for Sierra Leone as senior prosecution appeals counsel in 2007/08 and returning to the ICTR from 2008 to 2010 as Head of Chambers, he became the Legal Advisor to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay in 2010, and held a cross-appointment as the principal prosecution appeals counsel at the Special Court for Sierra Leone, in the case of Charles Taylor, the former President of Liberia.

Eboe-Osuji has authored two books and many law journal articles in international law.