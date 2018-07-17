– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development
17th July 2018 - Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu
17th July 2018 - Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow
17th July 2018 - Ondo: 200 displaced as water submerges community
17th July 2018 - Buhari welcomes Netherlands support on Lake Chad
17th July 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire
17th July 2018 - Benue gov, Ortom, dumps APC
17th July 2018 - 22 killed in ambush – Army
17th July 2018 - Buhari has power to issue Executive Order 6 – FG
17th July 2018 - Clark, Nwodo, Adebanjo, others stopped from flying to Makurdi summit
Home / Business / Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development
Fred McBagonluri - ACADEMY CITY COLLEGE - MANPOWER DEVELOPMENT

Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development

— 17th July 2018

President of Academic City College, a private university in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Fred McBagonluri, has said training and manpower development would take Africa to the next level in technology and other aspects of human development in the coming years.

Read also: Training, re-training key to service delivery – NAFDAC

McBagonluri, who is on a four-day working visit to Nigeria, made the assertion during a courtesy visit to the management of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading cable manufacturers, at their corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The visitor, who was received by the Executive Director of the company, Michael Onofowokan, said he was happy to be in Nigeria to discuss areas of strategic mutual benefits between the university and corporate organisations, especially in the area of corporate social responsibility (CSR); such as students’ scholarship programmes and personnel training and development, among others.

McBagonluri said the university will collaborate with corporate organisations, by offering training and scholarship awards for exceptional students, especially in engineering courses; and, in exchange, the university will also send its students for internship and other hands-on training to such corporate organisations.

He said the college offers a holistic education to create well-rounded minds who can proactively and conscientiously contribute to local and global development.

In his response, Onofowokan described the visit as timely and a welcome development for Nigerian corporate organisations to avail their staff the training opportunities that the institution offers for career development.

Onofowokan said his organisation will work with the institution, by taking full advantage of the training opportunities available at the college for its staff and other executive personnel to boost productivity and enhance the company’s bottom-line.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fred McBagonluri - ACADEMY CITY COLLEGE - MANPOWER DEVELOPMENT

Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development

— 17th July 2018

President of Academic City College, a private university in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Fred McBagonluri, has said training and manpower development would take Africa to the next level in technology and other aspects of human development in the coming years. Read also: Training, re-training key to service delivery – NAFDAC McBagonluri, who is on a four-day…

  • FLOOD - DRAINAGE

    Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu

    — 17th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said the flood that ravaged Abeokuta metropolis and led to loss of lives and destruction of property, could have been averted, if Ogun State Government had invested more in drainage project. Adebutu, who currently represents Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly,…

  • MURTALA FOUNDATION

    Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow

    — 17th July 2018

    Remi Adefulu A former president of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, will tomorrow, deliver a keynote paper at the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) 2018 Women in Development Enterprise Across African Programme and Power lunch in Lagos. The MMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, in a statement, said the event is in furtherance of its core…

  • ONDO - AYETORO - 200 RESIDENTS

    Ondo: 200 displaced as water submerges community

    — 17th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure About 200 residents of Ayetoro, a riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been displaced by a surge from Atlantic Ocean. The surge, sources said, sacked the community and destroyed more than 25 houses. Read also: Killer floods coming A resident of the town, Mr. Emmanuel Aralu, said…

  • LAWMAKERS

    Buhari welcomes Netherlands support on Lake Chad

    — 17th July 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has welcome the support of Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, for to the anti-terrorism efforts and to check the effect of the receding Lake Chad on the economy of the communities living in the area. Both leaders discussed issues related to the fight against insurgency in the North…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share