Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development

President of Academic City College, a private university in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Fred McBagonluri, has said training and manpower development would take Africa to the next level in technology and other aspects of human development in the coming years.

McBagonluri, who is on a four-day working visit to Nigeria, made the assertion during a courtesy visit to the management of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading cable manufacturers, at their corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The visitor, who was received by the Executive Director of the company, Michael Onofowokan, said he was happy to be in Nigeria to discuss areas of strategic mutual benefits between the university and corporate organisations, especially in the area of corporate social responsibility (CSR); such as students’ scholarship programmes and personnel training and development, among others.

McBagonluri said the university will collaborate with corporate organisations, by offering training and scholarship awards for exceptional students, especially in engineering courses; and, in exchange, the university will also send its students for internship and other hands-on training to such corporate organisations.

He said the college offers a holistic education to create well-rounded minds who can proactively and conscientiously contribute to local and global development.

In his response, Onofowokan described the visit as timely and a welcome development for Nigerian corporate organisations to avail their staff the training opportunities that the institution offers for career development.

Onofowokan said his organisation will work with the institution, by taking full advantage of the training opportunities available at the college for its staff and other executive personnel to boost productivity and enhance the company’s bottom-line.