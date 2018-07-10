Nigerian companies to compete for international tenders before 2029

Charles Nwaoguji and chinwendu Obienyi Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Monday, said Nigerian companies would in 10-20 years time be competing with the very best in other parts of the world for projects and contracts in international tenders. This, he assured, would be achieved with the implementation of revolutionary Presidential Executive Order No. 5, for Planning and Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology. Delivering a speech at a World Press Conference on Presidential Executive Order No. 5, in Lagos, yesterday, the Minister explained that the Executive Order was meant to promote patriotism, love of country and economic nationalism as potent tools for a new social engineering of the country to trigger a silent revolution

contracts in international tenders as it demands that procurement entities should give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts in line with 2007 Procurement Act. According to him, “the Executive Order No. 5 is made up of 18 sections, covering Preferences; Accreditation; Contract Award; Language of Contract; Capacity Development; Disqualification from Contract Award; Database of Experts in Nigeria; Expatriate Quota; Local Material; Tax Incentives; Punishment for Violation of Executive Order among others. He stated that Nigerian companies and firms when awarding contracts in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007. Hence, Nigerian companies and indigenous firms have the opportunity, more than ever before, to participate in national devel- opment through the award of contracts and also to serve as consultants.