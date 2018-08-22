Nigerian community in US to float community bank

The Nigerian community in the United States is currently working on a plan to establish a community bank to serve the interest of its members in that country and at home. The proposed bank, Nigeria Federal Credit Union, being promoted by the Nigeria National Association, a non-profit organisation in the US, would be a full-fledged financial and investment initiative to serve members’ interests, especially Nigerians resident in the US, including members of the Nigerian diplomatic corps. READ ALSO: Offshore banks to unlock Nigeria’s business potential

Credit unions provide banking services nationwide, loans, mortgages, credit cards, checking, mobile banking and more, and many have broader eligibility requirements that include individuals from a location or other broad-ranging characteristics. The Steering Committee of the proposed bank was inaugurated in April by a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, during the US-Nigeria Investment Summit in Washington DC. The Steering Committee, at a meeting at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, had said the initiative would advance the credibility of Nigerians in the US.

Chairman of the committee, Kazeem Bello, said a community could not realise its full potential without access to banking services and capital at a favourable interest rate. According to him, it is a prerequisite for economic emancipation through home ownership and business financing, among others.