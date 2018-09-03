– The Sun News
nigerian community

Nigerian community in China extols Aisha Buhari`s humanitarian services

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The Nigerian community in China has commended the wife of Nigerian President Mrs Aisha Buhari, for her worthy causes in supporting Nigerian women and vulnerable children.

Mrs Yaccilla Baba-Jidda, the wife of Nigerian Ambassador to China, stated this on Monday in a reception to welcome the wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, China.

Baba-Jidda said, the Nigerian women in China were delighted with the achievements of the Future Assured initiatives of Buhari for improving the maternal and child health as well as women and youths empowerments in Nigeria.

The reception was organised as part of the side event of the Forum of China – Africa Corporations (FOCAC) holding in Beijing, China.

She informed the gathering that Nigerian women in China were committed to ensuring the success of President Muhammadu Buhari`s Administration, especially in the area of the fight against corruption.

She also expressed the commitment of Nigerian women in Beijing to add value to the humanitarian services of the wife of President.

REDA ALSO Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form

Speaking on behalf the wife of the President, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration Dr Hajo Sani, informed the gathering that Buhari was passionate on uplifting the lives of vulnerable children in Nigeria.

She said, the wife of the President`s Future Assured initiative has invested in the education of the less privilege families through her Youths Educational Empowerment Programme, Support for the victims of insurgency as well as support for the less privilege families in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba-Jidda was supported by the spouses of Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea Mrs Yasmin Wali.

NAN also reports that the event was attended by the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to United Arab Emirate, Mrs Aishatu Rimi and the wife of Secretary General of Organisation Petroleum Exporting Countries Mrs Hadiza Barkindo.

The event also featured Traditional dance from Chinese and Nigerian community to foster unity and cordial relationship in areas of Culture, Tourism, Education and Trade between Nigeria and China.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd September 2018 at 5:29 pm
    Humanitarian services as custodian of Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice.

