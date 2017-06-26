The Sun News
Latest
26th June 2017 - Nigerian-born Antetokounmpo returns to Greece, promises to help youths
26th June 2017 - 9 dead as tourist boat capsizes in Colombia
26th June 2017 - Another Nigerian crashes out at World Taekwondo Championships
26th June 2017 - Institute to train over 2,000 DSS, Police personnel, others
26th June 2017 - EU worries over 372 trade barriers against exporters
26th June 2017 - South Africa bans sale of live hens
26th June 2017 - You’re doing your best but it’s not enough, Fayose tells Osinbajo
26th June 2017 - Lagos lawmaker gives GCE forms to 200 students
26th June 2017 - Multiple suicide bomb attacks kill 16 in Borno
26th June 2017 - If you are not happy with Buhari, vote him out, says Ooni
Home / Cover / Sports / Nigerian-born Antetokounmpo returns to Greece, promises to help youths

Nigerian-born Antetokounmpo returns to Greece, promises to help youths

— 26th June 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece’s home-grown NBA All-Star, made an emotional return to the city he grew up in and promised to help children in Greece and Africa make it in life.

With his brother Thanasis, who plays for the Spanish club MoraBanc Andorra, the “Antetokounmbros” have begun offering a college scholarship in Athens for children of migrants born in Greece.

“I was a young kid, 17 years old, and the Americans came and gave me a chance,” 22-year-old Giannis said. “And I want to be that American for the kids here in Greece and Africa.”

The brothers were born in Greece to Nigerian parents, but as children they sold trinkets on the streets of Athens to get by, and were only granted Greek citizenship in 2013.

Before an audience at Greece’s Onassis Cultural Centre, the brothers spoke candidly about their hardscrabble childhood and said they felt humbled and obligated to help others who grew up poor.

“It’s just unbelievable, how we started out when we were little, and we find ourselves here now and giving opportunities to kids. Who would have believed it?,” Giannis said.

Giannis — or the “Greek Freak” as he is known to basketball fans worldwide — is the youngest player ever to star in an NBA All-Star game.

His rags-to-riches story has moved and inspired Greeks.

On Sunday, the brothers played an exhibition game in Athens to a cheering crowd of thousands.

“I think Greeks love us because we are good kids, and because we take Greece with us wherever we go and we promote Greece a lot,” Giannis said.

“And we haven’t changed, we are still the same because we had terrific parents, my mum and dad.”

The brothers choked back tears at the sound of their mother Veronica, sitting in the audience on Saturday, singing a Greek nursery rhyme she used to wake them up with.

In the family’s old neighborhood of Sepolia, the basketball court where the brothers practised features a giant mural of Giannis in his Milwaukee Bucks jersey.

And in a cafe across the road, the jersey Giannis wore in 2014 when he played on Greece’s national team hangs on the wall.

“What they have accomplished is a feat” said Yannis Tzikas, the cafe’s owner, who has known the brothers since they were skinny schoolkids and still flies out to matches to support them.

“It’s so moving, after the misery and poverty they went through,’’ he said.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian-born Antetokounmpo returns to Greece, promises to help youths

— 26th June 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece’s home-grown NBA All-Star, made an emotional return to the city he grew up in and promised to help children in Greece and Africa make it in life. With his brother Thanasis, who plays for the Spanish club MoraBanc Andorra, the “Antetokounmbros” have begun offering a college scholarship in Athens for children of…

Share

  • Another Nigerian crashes out at World Taekwondo Championships

    — 26th June 2017

    Santos Akhilele lost to his Guatemalan opponent on Monday to join two other Nigerians on the sidelines of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships (WTC) holding in Muju, South Korea. Fighting in the men’s -68 kg category of the championships, Akhilele lost 14-16 to Andres Zelaya of Guatemala in a Round of 64 bout. Earlier in…

    Share

  • Institute to train over 2,000 DSS, Police personnel, others

    — 26th June 2017

    My project Institute of Security and Strategic Studies, a Non-Governmental Organisation, says it will hold a three-day training workshop for over 2,000 personnel of the DSS, Police and the Nigeria Immigration Service. The Rector of the Institute, Mr Eze Ignatius, who made the disclosure at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, said the training…

    Share

  • EU worries over 372 trade barriers against exporters

    — 26th June 2017

    The European Union has expressed worry over 372 trade barriers against its exporters in 2016 largely by some of the G20 countries. The union in its annual report published on Monday stated that largest share of the barriers came from Russia, Brazil, China, India and Indonesia. The EU expressed concern that Russia introduced the largest…

    Share

  • South Africa bans sale of live hens

    — 26th June 2017

    South Africa has banned the sale of live hens throughout the country in a bid to control an outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 bird flu, the government said, on Monday. The country’s department of agriculture said in a statement that no humans had been affected. “Exports of processed poultry products, live chickens and fresh produce…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share