The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Nigerian banks susceptible to fraud, corruption –Ribadu
13th December 2017 - 197 passengers make Med-View Airline’s inaugural flight to Dubai
13th December 2017 - Why IoT is slower in Africa, by Ericsson
13th December 2017 - To revolutionise Nigeria, companies need to leverage on Artificial Intelligence
13th December 2017 - FG promises single-digit interest for manufacturers
13th December 2017 - Airtel returns with Touching Lives CSR initiative
13th December 2017 - Presidency, NASS collaborate on ease of doing business
13th December 2017 - Gunmen kill former Bayelsa commissioner
13th December 2017 - Dethronement threat, affront to Ibadan people –Olubadan
13th December 2017 - In Kebbi, PDP crisis festers despite reconciliation
Home / Business / Nigerian banks susceptible to fraud, corruption –Ribadu

Nigerian banks susceptible to fraud, corruption –Ribadu

— 13th December 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja

former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has described the foundation and configuration of the Nigerian banking system as one that is susceptible to abuse by corrupt minds.

Ribadu made the assertion yesterday in Abuja, at the launch of a book titled, ‘Improving Anti-money Laundering Compliance: Self-protecting Theory and Money Laundering Reporting Officers’, written by Dr. Abdullahin Usman Bello.

According to the former anti-corruption czar, the country needs to strengthen internal operational mechanisms as investigations reveal that almost all corruption cases involved banks.

“Investigations reveal every now and then that, almost no case of corruption occur without the involvement of banks and bankers”, he said emphatically.

Ribadu said: “there are many avenues through which such abuses happen. Some individuals use the convenience of the areas that are subject to abuse as private banking offered by commercial banks for money laundering. Some others also use the anonymity offered by electronic banking to conceal suspicious transactions. Yet, some others use cash intensive customers, who are into legitimate businesses as fronts or conduits for money laundering”, he explained.

As a panacea to the ugly development, Ribadu said getting the banks and operators to have an introspective look at some of their actions was a sure way to start the cleaning.

“They should resolve to put a stop to it both in public and corporate interest, as well as the individual’s interest.

Risk management is very essential. Banks should identify the risk of money laundering in relation to products, services and customers and assess such risks at every stage.

“Going forward, the risks should also be managed whether high, medium or low-risk profiling through reporting, due diligence and monitoring, he explained.

The former EFCC Chairman said there should also be thorough profiling of customers and manual and automated checks when onboarding new customers or reviewing existing customers, to checkmate abuse and potential risks.

“As leadership is the first step in getting it right especially on matters of reforms and integrity, the board and senior management of financial institutions have a huge responsibility in ensuring strict compliance to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regimes.

“When it is the board or management staff that bend rules to approve suspicious deals or warehouse illicit funds, the rest of the staff are only being shown how to behave. The top has to therefore be firm for the rest to fall in line” he said.

Board and management Ribadu said “need to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and regulators, not only by the word of mouth but in letter and spirit. There has to be genuine commitment to the fight against money laundering at the highest decision-making body of financial institutions. Those in charge of decision at that level need to look at the wider picture, beyond business and profit.

“The institutions should also ensure that they have adequate systems, both manual and automated, for identifying and reporting suspicious activities.”

He explained that financial institutions are mandated to monitor and assess transactions to determine whether they are suspicious- based on a thorough risk assessment. “Such suspicious activities can be identified through unusual transactions – inconsistency, value, location of a customer.”

Once transactions are deemed suspicious, the institution Ribadu said “has a duty to report such deals National Fraud Intelligence Unit (NFIU)- the NFIU will then disseminate intelligence to law enforcement agencies.

Attaining such compliance efficiency, he said, means that the Financial Institutions should have adequate and appropriate internal control systems, in the first place. In this age of IT developments, Financial Institutions should have management information system that would assist in assessing and reporting suspicious activities.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele said there was need for the government and institutions around the world to take the issue of flow of capital and funds seriously.

Dirty money he said, were proceeds of crime, adding that it was time for governments to take serious action.

“Proceeds of crime destroy the fabric of the society and country. Leaders must do everything possible to combat crime and corruption particularly money laundering.

The banks and CBN he said, “have done their best to support anti-money laundering and will continue to put in place policies that will combat money laundering.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian banks susceptible to fraud, corruption –Ribadu

— 13th December 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has described the foundation and configuration of the Nigerian banking system as one that is susceptible to abuse by corrupt minds. Ribadu made the assertion yesterday in Abuja, at the launch of a book titled, ‘Improving Anti-money Laundering…

  • 197 passengers make Med-View Airline’s inaugural flight to Dubai

    — 13th December 2017

    By Louis Ibah   The Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Mohammed Remi, is seeking the participation of more Nigerian airlines in the air lifting of cargo and passengers on the Nigeria – United Arab Emirate’s route Remi, who spoke during a reception organised at the weekend to welcome Medview Airline’s inaugural…

  • Why IoT is slower in Africa, by Ericsson

    — 13th December 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye   Network solutions provider, Ericsson, has given reasons that make the Internet of Things (IoT) move at a snail’s pace in Africa. Ericsson stated that, in Africa, many of the telecoms operators were still on the 2G network, while a few had upgraded to 3G but recent 4G technology was yet…

  • To revolutionise Nigeria, companies need to leverage on Artificial Intelligence

    — 13th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye        [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Artificial intelligence (AI) has come to stay. Just imagine that you can now monitor your company or factory real time in Kano, without leaving your executive chair in Lagos. Another scenario is having visitors welcomed and attended to by a robot at the office front desk,…

  • FG promises single-digit interest for manufacturers

    — 13th December 2017

    …Commissions Petrolex $330m tank farm By Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has announced it will soon unveil a single digit interest rate for manufacturers. The low interest rate according to government was to further promote private sector investments in the economy. Speaking during the commissioning of the 300-million litre tank farm in Ibefun, Ogun State…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share