The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
17th September 2016 - Ambode warns contractors handling 114 road in Lagos
17th September 2016 - Buhari to sign Paris Agreement on Climate Change at UN General Assembly
17th September 2016 - Nigerian Army recovers 55 assorted weapons from Niger Delta militants
17th September 2016 - Unfaithful wife caught with CCTV
17th September 2016 - Give us peace or freedom
17th September 2016 - It hurts seeing women depending on men when they can fend for themselves–Christabel Onyejekwe
17th September 2016 - Healing a grieving heart (1)
17th September 2016 - Beware, that roadside snack can kill you!
17th September 2016 - I’m done with Nollywood but… –Ernest Asuzu
17th September 2016 - ‘Michael Jackson ran sophisticated child sex abuse ring’
Home / National / Nigerian Army recovers 55 assorted weapons from Niger Delta militants
Nigerian-Army-Logo

Nigerian Army recovers 55 assorted weapons from Niger Delta militants

— 17th September 2016

The Nigerian Army said it had recovered 55 assorted weapons from suspected criminals in the Niger Delta.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahitu, told newsmen in Enugu on Saturday that the recoveries were made during a military exercise tagged “Operation Crocodile Smile”.

He also disclosed that 23 militants and criminals were killed by soldiers in their bid to flush out criminals in the area.

The GOC said that many of the criminal fled with various degrees of injury.

He said that 38 camps belonging to the militants and 91 illegal refineries, including bunkering sites and underground tunnels used by the suspects, were destroyed in the 10-day exercise.

“The precursor operations were followed by `Exercise Crocodile Smile’ proper, which was orchestrated and conducted with sequencing and lines of operation to upgrade the skills, expertise and competence of the troops in land and riverside environments.

“Over 3,000 soldiers were deployed along two axis on land, creeks and the general littoral area of the Niger Delta region, while forward-operating bases were established from where operations were conducted along the creeks and littoral area,’’ he said.

Attahiru, however, regretted that four soldiers died during the exercise, explaining that three lost their lives in a boat mishap while one died during cross fire with the militants.

He said that the exercise was also used to cement relations with civilians through humanitarian services in neighbouring communities.

“Books, stationeries and generators were donated to some schools while others were given facelift and infrastructure improvement.

“The effects of these humanitarian programs were immediately felt in the peaceful and warmth relationship that existed between troops and local communities throughout the exercise period,’’ he said.

The GOC said that collaboration between the army and other security agencies, including the Navy and Air Force and Police, had remained “very emphatic’’.

He revealed that the recent voluntary handover of arms and ammunition by militants and criminal elements in Imo and Rivers had direct bearing with the exercise.

“By and large, the exercise was a huge success as those engaging in economic sabotage were stopped during the period, while a number of criminals, militants and economic saboteurs were also arrested,’’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the operation was largely carried out in Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers as well as some states within the supervision of 82 Division of the Army. (NAN)

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

Tagged with:

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akinwunmi-Ambode-560x390

Ambode warns contractors handling 114 road in Lagos

— 17th September 2016

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday urged contractors handling the 114 road projects in the state to speed up work or be sanctioned. Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the call at the inauguration of one the roads in Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area of the state….

  • buhari

    Buhari to sign Paris Agreement on Climate Change at UN General Assembly

    — 17th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari would, during his participation in the 71st UN General Assembly, sign the Paris Treaty on Climate, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said at a news conference in New York. This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman for the Nigerian Mission to the UN, Mr Akinremi Bolaji, and released in…

  • Nigerian-Army-Logo

    Nigerian Army recovers 55 assorted weapons from Niger Delta militants

    — 17th September 2016

    The Nigerian Army said it had recovered 55 assorted weapons from suspected criminals in the Niger Delta. The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahitu, told newsmen in Enugu on Saturday that the recoveries were made during a military exercise tagged “Operation Crocodile Smile”. He also disclosed that 23 militants and criminals…

  • PIC. 12. GOV. IBRAHIM SHEMA OF KATSINA

    Ex-Katsina gov, Shema hands self to EFCC

    — 17th September 2016

    From FRED ITUA and James Ojo,  Abuja Immediate past governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema on Friday, voluntarily handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former governor who was declared wanted by the EFCC on Wednesday for alleged fraud, arrived at the Idiagbon House in Wuse 2 at 9.30 am in company…

  • Buhari returns

    Buhari leaves for 71st UN General Assembly tomorrow

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria tomorrow to participate   in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding from September 19-23, in New York, United States. The President, according a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, will also hold bilateral meetings with…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs

    — 17th September 2016

    From Uche Usim and Chiamaka Nzenweaku, Abuja As Nigeria intensifies efforts to  wriggle itself out of economic recession, Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said about N350 billion will be disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) next week, as capital project allocation for September. Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, the minister…

  • ondoo

    Ondo 2016: Let’s unite, Jegede begs aggrieved PDP members

    — 17th September 2016

    A governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN has   appealed to  aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords  in the interest of peace, even as he described his gubernatorial aspiration as God’s own project. Jegede who made the appeal at the Ese Odo Council area when he…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-HOSTS-BIZ-MEN-B

    Buhari to sanction staffers for wrongful insertion in his speech

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that those responsible for a wrongful insertion in his speech delivered on September 8, 2016 at the launch of the “Change Begins with Me’’ campaign, be sanctioned. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, paragraph nine of the 16 paragraph address Buhari read was…

  • Boko Haram

    Konduga, self-acclaimed Boko Haram spokesman rearrested in Borno

    — 17th September 2016

    FROM TIMOTHY OLANRERWAJU, MAIDUGURI and FRED ITUA, ABUJA Self-acclaimed spokesman of Boko Haram Islamist sect, Ali Sanda Umar Konduga, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment on criminal acts and freed last week, has been rearrested at the Maiduguri residence of Sen Ali Ndume, sources said. Konduga (a.ka Al-Zawahiri) had alleged Sen Ndume who is…

  • The-Naira-360x241

    Naira drops against dollar as inflation hits 17.6%

    — 17th September 2016

    The Naira on Friday depreciated in most major segments of the foreign exchange market just as inflation hits 17.6 percent. The Nigerian currency fell by N2.24 to exchange at N308.69 to the dollar at the interbank market, from N306.93 recorded on Thursday. At the Bureau De Change it closed at N420 to the dollar, N550…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351