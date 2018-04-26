The Sun News
FAKE Army Ads

Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads

— 26th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says it is not conducting any recruitment exercise for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) into the service as is being speculated on social media.

It has warned the public about fake advertisements requesting members of the public to join the Army by applying for the short service program.

The fake ads, the Army says, is the work of fraudsters who trying to obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who gave the warning in a press statement, advised those responsible for the fake ads to desist in their own interest.

Chukwu statements reads:

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication in some sections of the media particularly in the social media requesting members of the general public to apply for Direct Short Service commission into the Nigerian Army (NA).

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the said publication did not emanate from the Nigerian Army rather it is the handy work of fraudsters trying to obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Army also wishes to reiterate that the advertisement for Commission into the NA could not be placed in any social media platforms nor given a time frame of only four days for interested candidates to apply.

“Once again, the Army wishes to disassociate itself from the said advertisement and advised members of the general public to beware of the fraudsters trying to dupe unsuspecting applicants.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Army will inform the general public through the appropriate quarters when the need arises.

“Those involved in such criminal acts are advised to desist from it in their own interest.”

