Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, has been appointed as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Gen. Sarham formally took over command, on Monday, from his predecessor, Maj.-Gen. Musa Sani Yusuf, who has been redeployed to 81 Division, Lagos.

Gen. Yusuf, in his farewell speech, urged officers and men of the division to remain focused on the standards of regimentation and professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

He said that among other achievements recorded under his watch, the officers training he initiated in the Division was most important, adding that the programme was necessitated by the need for the division to attain to the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army.

In the words of Gen. Yusuf, “In the past six months I assumed office as the GOC of 6 Division, my journey has been interesting and eventful.

“I have made efforts in ensuring that formations and units under the Division attend acceptable standard of regimentation and professionalism through the introduction of training activities.

“The activities were conceptualized to reawaken all towards ensuring that the formations direction is in accordance to the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of the constitutional roles”, he noted.

He expressed fulfilment that the series of trainings he engaged them with would enhance the officers’ professionalism and regimentation.

He assured that his successor would improve on the trainings to make the officers better equipped for the Division and Nigerian Army, in general.

He attributed the achievements recorded in his short time in the Division to the supports of the officers and men, while he urged them to equally extend same hand of fellowship to his successor, as they remain focused and committed in projecting the image of the Army positively.

Yusuf expressed, “Major General Jamil Sarham will improve on the already existing tempo to make all of us better personnel for the formation and the Nigerian Army.”