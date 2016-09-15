The Sun News
15th September 2016 - Nigerian Air Force parades 6 for stealing arms
15th September 2016 - Worshippers in Boko Haram video photoshopped – DHQ
15th September 2016 - Over 1000 stolen cars recovered but still in Police custody
15th September 2016 - ‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari the truth even if it costs them their jobs’
15th September 2016 - PDP must apologise to Nigerians—APC
15th September 2016 - EFCC questioning Zinox boss over N170 million contract fraud case
15th September 2016 - Police order officers in Gombe to protect trees
15th September 2016 - Highway TO HELL!
15th September 2016 - Tourism will bail Nigeria out of recession –Ooni
15th September 2016 - Osun Osogbo Festival: How artistes promoted Yoruba culture, fashions
Nigerian Air Force parades 6 for stealing arms

— 15th September 2016

By Abel, BillyGraham

The Nigerian Air Force has paraded six men for allegedly stealing and selling rifles and ammunition belonging to it.
Parading the men, the Commander of the 37 Base Service Group of the force in Yola, Adamawa State, Air Commodore Haruna Umar Mohammed  disclosed to newsmen in a press conference in Yola that one of the rifles in question was reportedly missing while in the custody of one airman on duty on the November 11, 2015 in Yola.

He said the rifle was later found in the custody of one Mr James Emmanuel Dauda when he was apprehended by men of the Nigerian Army at Hayin-Gada military checkpoint in Yola on the 3rd of September 2016.
The suspect was arrested at 9:45 pm in possession of a Tevor 21 rifle wearing a disbanded Nigerian Air force Camouflage uniform and in possession of a fake NAF Identification Tag. Air Commodore Mohammed said investigation further revealed that Mr. James Dauda was in possession of the missing Fabrique Nationale (FN) Rifle belonging to the Nigerian Air force and  sold it to one Mr. Dubi Elisha leading to the arrest and recovery of the stolen weapon.
The suspect’s confession led to the arrest of other accomplices in the nefarious arm dealership of Mr. Dauda, the other suspects include, Mr Saul Chamak, Mr. Yaro Philimon, Mr Martins Bwara, and Mr. Tatula Moses.
The Air Force said that several items were recovered from the suspects including browning pistol, FN rifle, a double-barrel gun, thirty-seven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, thirty-nine shot-gun cartridges, three arrows, a practicing browning pistols, desert camouflage military uniforms and one 7.62 live ammunition.
The suspects have been handed over to the Department of State Security for further investigation.

