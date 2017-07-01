The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2017 - Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate in Ukraine varsity
1st July 2017 - General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs
1st July 2017 - Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno
1st July 2017 - BREAKING NEWS: Abuja Federal Secretariat on fire
1st July 2017 - 37 days in captivity: Why we’re yet to release Lagos pupils –Militants
1st July 2017 - Money politics eroding values, service to people –Akande
1st July 2017 - Paris Club refund: NULGE holds pro-Ugwuanyi rally
1st July 2017 - Locally-made generating sets ‘ll bridge power shortfall –Abalaka
1st July 2017 - Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje
1st July 2017 - 4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack
Home / National / Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate in Ukraine varsity

Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate in Ukraine varsity

— 1st July 2017

Dr. Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola, the  best graduating medical student at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine, was on top of the world 30 June, as she delivered the valedictory speech.

Abiola who was a student of Osun State University was sponsored to the Ukrainian university by the government of Governor  Rauf Aregbesola, to complete her studies.

She scored 95.6 per cent to emerge the best, not just at her university, where she beat 564 other students, but overall in Ukraine.

The announcement that her score was the best in the entire Ukraine was made  at a Pre-Convocation meeting held at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University , Kharkov by the President of the university,  Prof Vil S. Bakirov.

Kharkiv University is the only university in Ukraine that has produced three Nobel Prize laureates.

There were 49 other students from Osun state, in her set,  sponsored to the school by the Aregbesola administration.  They all passed their exams.

Best Graduating Medical student of V.N Karazin Kharkiv National University, Ukraine, Dr Lateefat Oyeleye; Osun Deputy Governor Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori (Middle); Vice Chancellor, Osun State University (UNIOSUN) Prof. Labo Popoola (4th left) and other officials of the university.

Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola speaks during the convocation ceremony. Behind her is UNIOSUN VC, Professor Labo Popoola, Vice President for Research and Education of the University, Prof Mykola O. Azarenkov, left also listened.

Lateefat was one of the 85 medical students of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, left stranded and unable to complete their studies after the National Universities Commission in 2012 refused to accredit the course for lack of a medical school.

However, in 2014, when Governor Rauf Aregbesola came on board, he decided to fully sponsor the 85 students that belonged to two different sets, to complete their Medical studies at the Kharkiv National University, Ukraine.

The convocation ceremony, which was attended by UNIOSUN vice-chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate in Ukraine varsity

— 1st July 2017

Dr. Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola, the  best graduating medical student at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine, was on top of the world 30 June, as she delivered the valedictory speech. Abiola who was a student of Osun State University was sponsored to the Ukrainian university by the government of Governor  Rauf Aregbesola, to complete…

Share

  • General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs

    — 1st July 2017

    General Electric, a digital industrial company, says has trained 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in innovative techniques in manufacturing. Director, Communications and Public Affairs, GE Africa, Mrs Patricia Obozuwa, made this known on Saturday in Lagos during a media tour of GE Lagos Garage, a hub for advanced manufacturing, established in November 2016. Obozuwa said the…

    Share

  • Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno

    — 1st July 2017

      On Wednesday, June, troops of 151 Battalion on routine fighting patrol within Lt Col Abu Ali Range discovered freshly dug hole prepared for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists. The unit’s Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team scanned the general area and discovered a Cylinder main charge, one pressure…

    Share

  • BREAKING NEWS: Abuja Federal Secretariat on fire

    — 1st July 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja     The Federal Secretariat, Abuja has been gutted by fire Saturday morning. This comes barely six days a section of the House on The Rock Church Abuja was burnt in a midday fire. Eyewitnesses said the building housing the Federal Ministry of Health was the one caught in the…

    Share

  • 37 days in captivity: Why we’re yet to release Lagos pupils –Militants

    — 1st July 2017

    By ADE ALADE Militants who abducted six students from the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, 37 days ago, have given reasons they are yet to release the students despite collecting N30million ransom in two instalments from some parents. The gunmen who stormed the school in the early hours of Thursday, May 25 were alleged…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share