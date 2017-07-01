Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate in Ukraine varsity

Dr. Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola, the best graduating medical student at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine, was on top of the world 30 June, as she delivered the valedictory speech.

Abiola who was a student of Osun State University was sponsored to the Ukrainian university by the government of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, to complete her studies.

She scored 95.6 per cent to emerge the best, not just at her university, where she beat 564 other students, but overall in Ukraine.

The announcement that her score was the best in the entire Ukraine was made at a Pre-Convocation meeting held at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University , Kharkov by the President of the university, Prof Vil S. Bakirov.

Kharkiv University is the only university in Ukraine that has produced three Nobel Prize laureates.

There were 49 other students from Osun state, in her set, sponsored to the school by the Aregbesola administration. They all passed their exams.

Lateefat was one of the 85 medical students of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, left stranded and unable to complete their studies after the National Universities Commission in 2012 refused to accredit the course for lack of a medical school.

However, in 2014, when Governor Rauf Aregbesola came on board, he decided to fully sponsor the 85 students that belonged to two different sets, to complete their Medical studies at the Kharkiv National University, Ukraine.

The convocation ceremony, which was attended by UNIOSUN vice-chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola. (NAN)