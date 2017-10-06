The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - People give testimonies whenever I play saxophone –Funmilayo Ajayi (Funmi Sax)
6th October 2017 - TRENDING VIDEO: I was just fooling around with Anita Joseph -Charles Okocha, actor
6th October 2017 - Get ready for Salma Aminu’s Traits
6th October 2017 - Ikujenyo set to celebrate Afrobeat month
6th October 2017 - Arese Daniel’s double joy
6th October 2017 - Myro to baby mama: I’m not your child’s father
6th October 2017 - With CREAM, I’m nurturing talents across Africa –D’banj, musician
6th October 2017 - Glo Music Tour: Day Olamide, Timaya set Ibadan on fire
6th October 2017 - How mum made me music star –Bukola Esin
6th October 2017 - What makes Beauty of Africa International Pageant unique –Daniel Opuene
Home / National / ‘Nigeria’ll lose N10bn, 25,000 jobs in proposed border closure’

‘Nigeria’ll lose N10bn, 25,000 jobs in proposed border closure’

— 6th October 2017

By Zika Bobby

A businessman, Eddy Akwaeze, has said the suggestion by Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), to close the Seme Border, in order to check smuggling activities, could cost Nigeria N10 billion investments and over 25,000 direct and ancillary job losses.

Akwaeze, who described the idea as illogical and capable of worsening the nation’s economic challenges, urged the NCS boss to seek advise on more proactive and modern management technique that will not inhibit trade, even as it smuggling.

Akwaeze, who was formerly an official of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), said urged Ali to protect all the nation’s boarders rather than focus all his energies on borders in the South West region of the country. He also alleged that high-level smuggling of trade, goods and prohibited items into the country could be going on through, what he referred to as “poorly-manned land borders in the North.

“Closing Seme will not solve any problem. It will rather create chains of problems such as increase in smuggling, robberies and other criminal activities. There is nowhere in the world where smuggling is completely eradicated. It is an anti-economic vice and trade malpractise that the NCS and other sister agencies of government must keep fighting. Rather than advocate border closure, Col. Ali should advise government to ensure a more competitive port system while reviewing import and export policies, particularly in the areas of tariff.

“Seme Border plays host to a beehive of legitimate businesses with higher revenue for government than almost all the northern borders put together. It promotes regional integration under the aegis of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and I dare to say that if there are borders to be closed, it should be the ones in the north.”

It would be recalled that the Customs boss had last month, in Lagos,  noted that the boarder was closed in 2013, when there were high spate of cross-border crimes and canvassed for total closure of Seme Border, at a forum put together by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th October 2017 at 8:17 am
    Reply

    It is war strategy in the enemy’s war against south west. It is up to south west to decide their existence and future now- they have all it takes and supports under Oduduwa Republic to defend south west and crush the touts from northern nigeria, the same apply to south south under Niger Delta Republic. Biafra of south east is now a Sovereign State with interim government. The enemy will vacate Biafran Territorial Sovereign State bleeding dead or alive- within the coming days. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to create best house designs

— 6th October 2017

By Bill Hirsch Searching through hundreds of House Floor Plans hoping to find the perfect dream home can be a frustrating process.  You would think with so many house designs to choose from, one should be perfect. But it never really seems to work that way. Most plans are just plain bad. In others, you…

  • 2017: US most expensive homes

    — 6th October 2017

    By Anna Hopkins, Dailymail.com   This year’s most expensive lot blows previous prices out of the water, as the most expensive home listed in 2016 was a mere $150 million, but it did not sell. The heftiest sale of a home went to none other than Hugh Hefner last year, who sold his Playboy Mansion…

  • Anambra guber: 17 candidates present manifestoes

    — 6th October 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Seventeen of the 37 candidates from various political parties contesting the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra on Wednesday presented their political manifestoes. The event took place during a debate, organised by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Anambra State chapter. It had as its theme: “Moving Anambra forward: The task that…

  • Anambra guber: Group commends INEC, police preparedness

    — 6th October 2017

    …Urges candidates, parties to play by the  rules By Chukwudi Nweje An advocacy group, the Anambra Grassroot Movement (AGM), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police for their level of preparedness for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state. This is even as it also urged all contestants and…

  • Verbal attacks: You’re unfair to Orji Kalu, Obetta, ex-IPOB counsel tells group

    — 6th October 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Former counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Vincent Egechukwu Obetta, has condemned the attacks by the members of the group on former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who he said he ran to, to help use his political influence to get Kanu out…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share