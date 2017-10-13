Nigeria’ll fare better if restructured into regions, says Anyaoku

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, says Nigeria will fare better if the ongoing call for restructuring of the country into regions is heeded.

Anyaoku stated this, in Benin-City, the Edo State capital, on Friday, when he visited Governor Godwin Obaseki, at Government House.

He said that Nigeria’s economy was more viable and rate of development faster when it operated regional system of government.

The elder statesman, described Obaseki as a visionary governor, saying “the state is fortunate to have him”.

On his part, Obaseki said given the cost of governance at the centre, restructuring was inevitable if Nigeria must make progress as a country.

He extolled the leadership quality of Anyaoku, and said that he stood for good governance.

The governor said that Anyaoku made Nigeria proud as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

“He is an international personality; he stands for good governance and diplomatic skills,” he said. (NAN)