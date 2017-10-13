The Sun News
Nigeria’ll fare better if restructured into regions, says Anyaoku

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, says Nigeria will fare better if the ongoing call for restructuring of the country into regions is heeded.

Anyaoku stated this, in Benin-City, the Edo State capital, on Friday, when he visited Governor Godwin Obaseki, at Government House.

He said that Nigeria’s economy was more viable and rate of development faster when it operated regional system of government.

The elder statesman, described Obaseki as a visionary governor, saying “the state is fortunate to have him”.

On his part, Obaseki said given the cost of governance at the centre, restructuring was inevitable if Nigeria must make progress as a country.

He extolled the leadership quality of Anyaoku, and said that he stood for good governance.

The governor said that Anyaoku made Nigeria proud as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

“He is an international personality; he stands for good governance and diplomatic skills,” he said. (NAN)

Post Views: 19
Segun Adio

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 13th October 2017 at 7:02 pm
    Chief EMEKA Anyaoku is a reasonable Elderly Stateman with democratic wealth of Global Democracy, and highly respected globally as well!

    His concept of restructuring of NIGERIA is obviously harmonious with the unaviodable need of all-inclusive democractic restructuring of today’s NIGERIA, all-inclusively in democractic transparency and honesty!

