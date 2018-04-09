The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Nigeria yet to reap benefits from AGOA Act since 2008
9th April 2018 - NPSC conducts integrity audit of 5,000km oil pipeline network  
9th April 2018 - Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year
9th April 2018 - Financial stocks outperforming other sectors on NSE
9th April 2018 - Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero
9th April 2018 - Nigerian SMEs surviving by skin of their teeth –Okafor
9th April 2018 - Fish farmers can earn huge income with right species
9th April 2018 - Edo govt partners 2 firms on $6m cassava farm
9th April 2018 - BATN, UI to engage graduate agropreneurs
9th April 2018 - Investing in furniture business yields huge profit
Home / Business / Nigeria yet to reap benefits from AGOA Act since 2008
AGOA

Nigeria yet to reap benefits from AGOA Act since 2008

— 9th April 2018

A deputy director in the Trade Department of the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Aliyu Abubakar has lamented that Nigeria was yet to benefit from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) since it was signed into law in May 2008.

Abubakar, who made this known in an interview in Abuja yesterday said a draft strategy had been developed to ensure that the country benefits from the Act. According to him, AGOA is a unilateral trade preference programme that aims at increasing US trade and investment with sub-Sahara African countries.

“AGOA was signed into law in May 2008, under the US Trade and Investment Act and provides access to the US market for more than 6,400 products from sub-Saharan African countries.

“AGOA forum is an annual event alternating between sub-Saharan African countries and the US. The first phase of the Act lasted from October 2000 to September 2008. The US Congress in August 2015, further extended the period of the Act to 2025,’’ Abubakar said.

He stated that in order for a country to benefit, it must fulfil basic requirements such as a market-based economy that protects property right and adherence to rule of law, including political pluralism.

Other requirements, he said, include the elimination of barriers to US trade and investment, and elimination of economic policies aimed at reducing poverty as well as encouraging private enterprises.

He said the country must also have a system to combat corruption and bribery, protection of internationally recognised workers’ right and non-engagement in gross violation of international terrorism and activities that undermine US national security or foreign policy interest.

Abubakar said that as part of efforts to reinvigorate AGOA implementation process in Nigeria, the Ministry, after due consultations with relevant AGOA stakeholders, had identified focal products for Nigeria to maximise its benefits within the shortest time. He listed the challenges that hinder the realisation of the Act to include lack of sanitary and phyto-sanitary requirements, problem of labelling, packaging and quality.

Other challenges include lack of product specific standard, supply-side constraints such as inability to meet large volume of orders from the US and weak competitiveness as a result of weak infrastructure facilities and lack of finance. He said the country, in collaboration with the United Nations Commission for Africa (UNECA), had developed the national AGOA response strategy, adding that it had been validated by stakeholders.

“The draft document has been forwarded to the Minister and awaits approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC),’’ Abubakar said.

He added that the way forward would be to fast-track the Land Use Act to support agricultural activities and strategies to remove administrative and logistic constraints being faced by farmers and exporters.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AGOA

Nigeria yet to reap benefits from AGOA Act since 2008

— 9th April 2018

A deputy director in the Trade Department of the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Aliyu Abubakar has lamented that Nigeria was yet to benefit from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) since it was signed into law in May 2008. Abubakar, who made this known in an interview in Abuja yesterday said a…

  • NPSC

    NPSC conducts integrity audit of 5,000km oil pipeline network  

    — 9th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja In his efforts to deepen efficient supply of petroleum products, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), Luke Anele, yesterday, revealed plans by the company, which was created out of the old Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), to embark on comprehensive audit of the over 5,000km of…

  • Emefiele

    Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year

    — 9th April 2018

    …Unfolds plans to boost credit to vulnerable Nigerians The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was on Saturday unveiled as The Guardian Economic Personality of the Year 2017 in recognition of his contribution to stabilising the Nigerian financial sector amidst recession as well as the bank’s effort in development financing. Presenting the…

  • NSE

    Financial stocks outperforming other sectors on NSE

    — 9th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi The development of any country largely depends on the economic growth it achieves over a period of time. To attain economic development, a country needs more investment and production and this can happen only when there are opportunities for savings which can be channelled into productive assets in the form of investment. Despite…

  • Arik Air

    Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero

    — 9th April 2018

    …Insist bad bank lacks capacity to manage local airlines Louis Ibah How long does it take to restructure an ailing airline organisation before returning it to professional managers. That appears to be the simple question that aviation stakeholders are posing on the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) after more than one year it took…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share