Nigeria won’t make second round –Gudjohnsen

Bolaji Okunola

Former Chelsea and Barcelona forward, Eidur Gudjohnsen believes the Super Eagles lack the quality to qualify for the knockout stage at the forthcoming Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on SuperSport programme monitored in Lagos yesterday, Gudjohnsen whose country, Iceland is pitched in Group D alongside Nigeria, Argentina and Croatia said: “Nigeria is a big question mark for us. We don’t know much about them but we shall be playing Ghana to have an idea of African style of football.

“Aside that, I still see them as a threat, but I have a strong feeling Argentina and Croatia will qualify from the group.

“We also play physical football like Nigeria, but with the fact that my country will be playing a well structured team like Argentina in the group opener will hinder our chances of qualification.

“I see us playing Argentina with a lot of stress and it will really cause us a lot of damage in our next game against Nigeria and Croatia.

“No doubt, Argentina is the biggest team in the group. We want to see our player do great things in Russia. I’m not ruling my country out. We showed class during the last Euro tournament. We defeated a great team like England during the knockout stage.

“If at all we want to make the knockout stage, we must beat Argentina before we play Nigeria and Croatia.

“I see us frustrating our opponents because we still remain one of the minor and new comer to the competition.

“Nigeria, Croatia and Argentina are regular, but sincerely speaking, I don’t see Nigeria and Iceland making it to the next round,” Gudjohnsen opined.