The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Nigeria will perform credibly at ITTF top 16 in Nairobi, says Coach
21st February 2018 - Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development
21st February 2018 - Senate crisis: Omo-Agege makes U-turn, begs Saraki, colleagues
21st February 2018 - Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara
21st February 2018 - Yusuf Buhari alive – Presidency denies death rumour
21st February 2018 - Qatar, Chad restore relations, the first since blockade
21st February 2018 - Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Commonwealth high-level group
21st February 2018 - Yobe shut school after Boko Haram Monday attack
21st February 2018 - Gombe Assembly increases councils budget by 10%
21st February 2018 - BREAKING: Charly Boy, others ‘picket’ Abuja NNPC hqtrs over fuel crisis
Home / Sports / Nigeria will perform credibly at ITTF top 16 in Nairobi, says Coach

Nigeria will perform credibly at ITTF top 16 in Nairobi, says Coach

— 21st February 2018

NAN

The National Table Tennis Coach, Nosiru Bello, on Wednesday said the country would perform credibly at the forthcoming International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Top 16 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championships which will hold from March 1 to March 3 will feature top 16 players in men and women singles in Africa.

Bello told NAN that the players are well prepared for the task ahead and would do the country proud.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that our representatives are well experienced players who have seen it all as far as the ping pong game is concerned.

“They are presently training in their respective clubs in Europe,’’ he said.

He noted that the championships would also serve as a good avenue for the players to improve on themselves ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“The Top 16 is coming at the right time and I strongly believe the athletes will take advantage of the event to sharpen their competitive edge,’’ he said.

NAN also reports that the Top 16 will serve as qualification for ITTF World Cups later in the year.

Aruna Quadri, Segun Toriola, Olufunke Oshonaike and Edem Offiong will be in action for the country at the three-day event.

Aruna and Dina Mesref of Eygpt won the 2016 Africa Top 16 men and women singles respectively in Khartoum, Sudan.

Aruna defeated Omar Assar in the men’s event, while Meshref defeated Offiong in the women finals.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development

— 21st February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has spoken of more collaboration with the state’s Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) for the infrastructural development at the grassroots. Governor Ishaku disclosed this, in Jalingo, the state capital, on Wednesday, during the disbursement of funds to communities across the state for various development projects….

  • Senate crisis: Omo-Agege makes U-turn, begs Saraki, colleagues

    — 21st February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty-four hours after the Senate mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and nine others over statements criticising the adoption of a report on the reordering of election sequence, the Delta State lawmaker has apologised to the Senate leadership and his colleagues. Omo-Agege who offered…

  • Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN A teacher at Government Day Secondary School Sankalawa in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State has allegedly flogged a student to death. The incident was revealed, on Wednesday by Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi. The deputy speaker, who spoke under matters of urgent public importance during the…

  • Yusuf Buhari alive – Presidency denies death rumour

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has debunked rumours claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, was dead. Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday December 26,2017 . After he was treated at CedaCrest Hospital, in Abuja, the president’s son was reportedly flown to Germany for…

  • Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Commonwealth high-level group

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed into a High Level Group on Governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat. Communications Officer, Commonwealth Secretariat, Prof. Ben Maloney, said in a statement that the High Level Group would make recommendations on governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat. The Commonwealth, however, denied that the group…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share