Nigeria will not be scared by FIFA – Dalung

— 20th August 2018

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung has said Nigeria will not be scared by the world football governing body FIFA.

The Minister told Kwesé ESPN that since Nigeria is a sovereign state, they will not bow to pressures from FIFA.

Earlier in the week FIFA issued Nigeria with an ultimatum stating that they have until 20th August to restore and recognise Amaju Pinnick as the legitimate president of the NFF, or face a ban.

“FIFA cannot be right. They have not even appreciated what is on the ground. Football is funded in Africa by governments which build the infrastructure and pump in money. FIFA must therefore learn to treat the government partners with respect,” added Dalung in his interview with KweséESPN.

“We wrote them a letter seeking [a platform to] discuss about the crisis in Nigerian football. But, we received a letter on Thursday saying that they are not willing to meet with the Nigerian delegation. That is the best we have done to engage with them and discuss the crisis.

“They have decided to take sides and stand by what they think,” added the Sports Minister.

