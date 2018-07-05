Nigeria: Widening income inequality— 5th July 2018
Acho Orabuchi
In Oxfam report headlined on January 20, 2014, “Rigged rules mean economic growth increasingly “winner takes all” for rich elites all over the world,” it said, “Wealth of half the world’s population now the same as that of tiny elite.”
“Wealthy elites have co-opted political power to rig the rules of the economic game, undermining democracy and creating a world where the 85 richest people own the wealth of half of the world’s population, worldwide development organization Oxfam warns in a report published…”
Nowhere in a global economy is the above more evident than in Nigeria where political power is sought simply for selfishness. The brewing political fights at both state and national levels are not for the common man; the principals are not warring to uplift the masses. They don’t even tout any agenda or policies that would close the widening income inequality. They are, indeed, juxtaposing for who has more power to wield that will consequently exploit the masses most.
These individuals or political opportunists as I would call them, who struggle for power at all levels, are pretty preoccupied with their vestigial tales of their antecedents primarily to flummox and hoodwink the electorate. That begs the question, how would those in the throes of economic doom and perennial penury not muster courage to demand for accountability? How the masses could not held the political opportunists accountable and responsible for their actions is still subject for further analysis.
However, in a bifurcated society strongly anchored in a stagnant economic upward mobility, the gap between the haves and have-nots is increasingly widening with no end in sight. It could be fairly concluded that there is no middle-class. It is either you are wealthy or poor. For you to be wealthy, for the most part, you must be in politics or associated with the politicians. The absence of middle-class may be due to low wages, lack of consistent salary payments in both public and private sectors, non-payment of pensions, and utter deficiency in savings.
Also, the issue of staggering unemployment creates income inequality. Most people, especially young people in Nigeria are chronically unemployed, meaning that they have been out of work or they have never found a job after graduation for several years. Still, some are grossly underemployed, meaning that they are working in an environment that requires less skills and are severely underpaid. Thus, the dearth of employment for the masses, particularly young people who have acquired the necessary skills and capacity to perform the job, exacerbate income inequality.
Besides facing chronic unemployment, as well as severe underemployment, Nigerian employees are facing a phenomenon in Nigeria that has dangerously become the norm. This norm has permeated the society is shamelessly practiced in both private and public sectors. This is what I would call forced labor or modernized slave labor, which does not require a policy or security guards to force people to work just like in the labor camps in the past. But the modern day forced labor seems to achieve precisely what was achieved in the labor camps, free labor. In this modernized situation, people voluntarily go to work and work for several months without paychecks. The expectations of receiving arrears in a foreseeable future and the apparent lack of alternatives, forced the employees to stay with employers that owe them several months of salary. This could be likened to the modern day slavery, as well.
Similarly, this is a disguised slavery called employment—a situation where employers owe their employees several months without payment. The employees would not have any recourse; they are caught in a catch-22—a situation where they cannot leave their present employer for fear of not getting another job and they fret over suing their employers for job security. The fear is understandable in a society with an abysmal job outlook. These employees are hamstrung as they are caught between a rock and hard place—hopelessness.
Unfortunately, another cause of widening income inequality is lack of pension payment in Nigeria. In the United States, the federal and state governments, as well as municipalities, take great measures to ensure that retirees are not left in the cold. Secondly, spending resulting from the pension benefits significantly impacts the economy.
The pensioners use their benefits to pay for goods and services. The expenditures from the retirees help sustain employment in various sectors. A recent report by the National Institute on Retirement Security, “Pensionomics 2016: Measuring the Economic Impact of Defined Benefit Pension Expenditures,” found that that the economic gains associated with expenditures of pensioners based on their pension benefit are sizable with “large multiplier effects.” The report found that “the retiree spending of pension benefits in 2014 generated $1.2 trillion in total economic output, supporting some 7.1 million jobs across the U.S.” On the multiplier effects, the report found, “Each dollar paid out in pension benefits supported $2.21 in total economic output nationally.” Measuring the “economic impact” and “economic effects” of all pension benefits nationally, the report further said, “Each taxpayer dollar contributed to state and local pensions supported $9.19 in total output nationally. This represents the financial value of longterm investment returns and the shared funding responsibility by employers and employees.”
Without a doubt, it is the interest of the government to promote a condition where retirees live out their lives in dignity and not in poverty. Thus, there are other government programs that assist retirees who meet certain income threshold. So, besides the traditional pension benefits, retirees in America enjoy the social safety net, which is a collection of benefits and services provided by the federal, state, other institutions. The intent of the social safety net is to prevent individuals from falling below a certain poverty level.
Also, some retirees may receive Social Security and Medicare benefits in addition to their pension benefits. While Social Security is a government program that provides monetary benefit to individuals with no income or certain level of income, Medicare, which is generally for those who are 65 years or older, is a federal government health insurance program. Medicaid is yet another joint federal and state health program that helps low-income people for the payment of custodial care and longterm medical care expenses.
In summary, in the United States, people receive various benefits from the social programs such as unemployment benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Program, and Food Stamps to help alleviate some of the pains of unemployment and poverty. In addition to all these benefits, government ensures that employers adhere to minimum wage requirements.
In a stagnant torpid economy, coupled with brazen corruption and entrenched selfish politicians, the widening of income inequality will go unabated.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo1st July 2018
-
Latest
PDP sure of victory in 2019, says Funsho-Otu— 5th July 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Emmanuel Funsho-Otu is a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate past chairman, Kabba/Bunu L Council of Kogi State. He is aspiring to go to the state House of Assembly in 2019. He speaks on the chances of the party and other issues of interest. PDP lost in 2015. Can you…
-
Abia 2019: Ohafia people make demand— 5th July 2018
Vincent Kalu As 2019 draws near, communities, individuals and politicians are already strategising to ensure they take advantage of the prevailing political situation within their domain. In Abia State for instance, the people of Ohafia are already making demand. Being an area with the highest number of registered voters in the state after Umuahia North…
-
My governorship ambition, divine mandate – Nwosu— 5th July 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Chief of Staff, Imo State Government House, Uche Nwosu, has said his governorship ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a divine mandate. Nwosu who spoke with Daily Sun in Abuja on the sidelines of the just concluded APC national convention, also dismissed fears of those who…
-
2019: There is no better alternative to Umahi – Uguru— 5th July 2018
Tony Udemba The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has been described as a God-fearing leader who is tested, trusted and passionate in the development and transformation of the state. This was the view of Chief Emmanuel Uguru, Commissioner for Power and Energy in the state, during an interview with Daily Sun recently in his office…
-
New faction emerges in APC— 5th July 2018
Buba Galadima unveils faction, R-APC Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Cracks in the All Progressives Congress (APC) widened, yesterday, when some former members launched a new faction in Abuja, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC). Led by a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, he said the R-APC has the support of all the legacy…
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Red card to obnoxious widowhood practices— 4th July 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Disturbed by the suffering and harsh treatment being meted out to widows, wife of the Bishop on the Niger, Dr. Elsie Nonyelum Nwokolo has taken up the campaign for the abolition of obnoxious widowhood practices in parts of Igboland, beginning with Anambra State. To this end, she appealed to the traditional…
-
Features
The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains— 1st July 2018
Give graphic details of bloody attack from Jos hospital Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of victims of last weekend’s bloody attack by Fulani herdsmen on 11 communities across three local government areas of Plateau State. At the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where scores…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
35 years after, woman seeks to reunite with mother— 5th July 2018
Tessy Igomu At 45, Mrs. Rhoda Amenawou Alobo strongly craves the love and affection of her mother. She last saw the woman, whom she referred to as Hajiya Halima, when she was 10 years old. Despite losing touch with her for 35 years, she daily lives with an insatiable hunger and void that only a…
Education Review
UWA pushes to curb immorality among students— 1st July 2018
Worried by the increasing spate of immoral behaviour among students, the University Women Association (UWA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently organised a sensitization workshop to educate students on expected good moral conducts in the university. In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
Nigeria: Widening income inequality— 5th July 2018
Acho Orabuchi In Oxfam report headlined on January 20, 2014, “Rigged rules mean economic growth increasingly “winner takes all” for rich elites all over the world,” it said, “Wealth of half the world’s population now the same as that of tiny elite.” “Wealthy elites have co-opted political power to rig the rules of the economic game,…
Columnists
-
Dilemma of a spokesman— 5th July 2018
Ben Okezie The world over, a spokesperson is one who bears the burden to disseminate and explain the stand of institutions and governments policy to members of the public, especially journalists, who are the bridge between the institution and the public. However, in recent times, persons with unbaked credentials and inadequate knowledge of the profession…
-
Restructuring: Which region holds the joker?— 5th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If the South West wanted Nigeria restructured today, in earnest, tomorrow, Nigeria would be restructured. Why Nigeria is not restructured is for a simple reason. The Yoruba have not chosen to so demand, and in earnest. Why do we say so? All politics is in the contestation of power. And nothing showed this…
-
Our own Vidkun Quisling— 5th July 2018
Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, reminds me of the historical figure called Vidkun Quisling. Between 1940 and 1945, Norway, the Scandinavian country, faced a certain misfortune. It was ruled by Quisling, a Norwegian military officer and politician, who collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of Norway.He nominally headed the government of…
-
Philosophizing religion and Nigerian nation part 1— 4th July 2018
“I want to share my testimony in your column because I am very convinced of the manifestation of the divine power of God via the use of some of your oils. I had total blockage in my business to the extent that to eat became a serious problem. I sold all I had and started…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series— 4th July 2018
I wrote on polygamy twice in the last five weeks in my eleven – part series on the Bible, Almighty God and I. These were on May 30 and June 6 and the reactions to the two articles came from nine readers. A big difference from the situation in 2009 when I first wrote on…
-
General election, not elections— 4th July 2018
Vanguard of June 24 welcomes us with the following misapprehensions: “AMCOM (AMCON) lost (loses) federal secretariat take-over bid” “Service of songs for late (sic) Gbadebowale Aboderin, Punch Chairman” (Source: as above) There is no need for the inclusion of ‘late’ in the headline—we do not hold service of songs for the living! From Vanguard Back…
-
Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (1)— 4th July 2018
Emma Okocha These are interesting times in Nigeria. In many ways, they are troubling times. But if history teaches anything, it is that trouble can be opportunity. The apparent threat to human progress by extant reality in Nigeria could be the point of surge for progress, or, if inappropriately handled, the curvature from which we…
-
Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name— 4th July 2018
Humphrey C. Nsofor The people of Ebonyi and Anambra states have always enjoyed a wonderful relationship. It could not have been better. The media war, which the government of Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State launched against Anambra State over the renaming of the hitherto obscure Abakaliki Street in Awka is gratuitous and serves no…
-
When a president says ‘Let us pray’— 3rd July 2018
When news broke last week of the massacre of more than 150 women, children, and men in remote communities of Plateau State, everyone turned their attention to president Muhammadu Buhari for his explanation of how the mass murder of citizens on such a scale could take place in a country that is not at war….
-
Sorrow, tears, blood and Nigeria— 2nd July 2018
Everybody run run run Eh-ya! Everybody scatter scatter Eh-ya! Some people lost some bread Eh-ya! Someone nearly die Eh-ya! Someone just die Eh-ya! Police they come, army they come Eh-ya! Confusion everywhere Eh-ya! Seven minutes later All don cool down, brother Police don go away Army don disappear Them leave sorrow, tears and blood Them…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply