Nigeria: Widening income inequality

Acho Orabuchi

In Oxfam report headlined on January 20, 2014, “Rigged rules mean economic growth increasingly “winner takes all” for rich elites all over the world,” it said, “Wealth of half the world’s population now the same as that of tiny elite.”

“Wealthy elites have co-opted political power to rig the rules of the economic game, undermining democracy and creating a world where the 85 richest people own the wealth of half of the world’s population, worldwide development organization Oxfam warns in a report published…”

Nowhere in a global economy is the above more evident than in Nigeria where political power is sought simply for selfishness. The brewing political fights at both state and national levels are not for the common man; the principals are not warring to uplift the masses. They don’t even tout any agenda or policies that would close the widening income inequality. They are, indeed, juxtaposing for who has more power to wield that will consequently exploit the masses most.

These individuals or political opportunists as I would call them, who struggle for power at all levels, are pretty preoccupied with their vestigial tales of their antecedents primarily to flummox and hoodwink the electorate. That begs the question, how would those in the throes of economic doom and perennial penury not muster courage to demand for accountability? How the masses could not held the political opportunists accountable and responsible for their actions is still subject for further analysis.