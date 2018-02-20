The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Nigeria, Venezuela sign MoU on strategic dialogue 
20th February 2018 - 17 killed in Mozambique garbage dump collapse
20th February 2018 - Kaduna: APC faction nullifies El-Rufai’s suspension
20th February 2018 - We’ll support Buhari for second tenure if…South East elders
20th February 2018 - Video clips of under-aged voters shot in 2015, says Kano govt
20th February 2018 - CCT chairman’s trial: Why FG queried Magu, Keyamo
20th February 2018 - 2019: Only ill-health can stop Buhari –Kalu
20th February 2018 - Opportunists leaving APC –Bisi Akande
20th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70
20th February 2018 - OAU pulls out of ASUU, forms new union
Home / World News / Nigeria, Venezuela sign MoU on strategic dialogue 

Nigeria, Venezuela sign MoU on strategic dialogue 

— 20th February 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria and Venezuela yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue.

Both governments also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Institute of Higher Diplomatic Studies ‘Pedro Gual’ of Venezuela and the Foreign Service Academy of Nigeria.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Venezuela Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza Montserrat, said  the agreement on strategic dialogue will enable both countries to build in all areas, particularly the economic, political and cultural sectors.

On the second agreement on diplomatic academies, the envoy said it will facilitate the exchange and investment in human resources by both countries especially in the area of international relations.

“For us, it is very important because, as we said, Nigeria and Venezuela have a common history. A large part of the Venezuela population can trace their origin, as the minister said, to Nigeria.

In his remarks earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Venezuela and Nigeria are countries that have a lot in common, as both are oil producing countries and have the same size.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna: APC faction nullifies El-Rufai’s suspension

— 20th February 2018

•FG engages 100,000 CHIPS agents Noah Ebije; Sola Ojo, Kaduna All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has  nullified the suspension of Governor Nasir El-Rufai by another faction of the party in the state. The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the party had earlier suspended the governor, but another faction supporting the governor describe the…

  • We’ll support Buhari for second tenure if…South East elders

    — 20th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi South East Elders Forum has resolved to support President Muhammadu Buhari for a second tenure if he decides to contest even as the forum urged the president not to relent in his fight against corruption. The decision to support Buhari for a second tenure was part of the resolutions the organisation took…

  • Video clips of under-aged voters shot in 2015, says Kano govt

    — 20th February 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Government, has said viral video clips of under-age voters in the just concluded local government election was actually shot during the March 30, 2015 election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba, made the clarification when he addressed members of the…

  • CCT chairman’s trial: Why FG queried Magu, Keyamo

    — 20th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The seeming rift between the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, and the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has been reinforced after Malami issued a query to the EFCC boss. A private lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr….

  • 2019: Only ill-health can stop Buhari –Kalu

    — 20th February 2018

     Louis Ibah Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that only ill-health can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking re-election in 2019. He said Buhari as an honest man would tell Nigerians at the right time whether he would seek re-election or not. Kalu who spoke to aviation reporters on arrival from…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share