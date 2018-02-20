Nigeria, Venezuela sign MoU on strategic dialogue 

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria and Venezuela yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue.

Both governments also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Institute of Higher Diplomatic Studies ‘Pedro Gual’ of Venezuela and the Foreign Service Academy of Nigeria.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Venezuela Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza Montserrat, said the agreement on strategic dialogue will enable both countries to build in all areas, particularly the economic, political and cultural sectors.

On the second agreement on diplomatic academies, the envoy said it will facilitate the exchange and investment in human resources by both countries especially in the area of international relations.

“For us, it is very important because, as we said, Nigeria and Venezuela have a common history. A large part of the Venezuela population can trace their origin, as the minister said, to Nigeria.

In his remarks earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Venezuela and Nigeria are countries that have a lot in common, as both are oil producing countries and have the same size.