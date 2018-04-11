Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army and its United States’ counterpart have concluded arrangements to host the 2018 African Land Forces Summit.

The weeklong summit tagged “Unity Is Strength: Combatting Africa’s Security Challenges”, according to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is aimed at affording military leaders in the African region the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ways of tackling emerging security challenges on the continent.

Buratai, who made this known at a press briefing in Abuja, also said the summit will further facilitate cooperation within the region.

Represented by the Chief of Training and Operations (COPP), Major General David Ahmadu, at the media briefing, Buratai said the conference was part of the constant training activities and updating of personnel of the Army in line with their constitutional roles to aid civil authority in combating terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, cultism, civil unrest, ethno-religious crisis, amongst other security challenges.

The summit, which will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, is scheduled to start Monday, April 16 and ends on Thursday the19th.

While noting that the rising cases of insecurity was becoming worrisome, Ahmadu said the summit would provide the Nigerian Army the opportunity to showcase its capabilities, project its image and military might to the largest gathering of African senior military leaders on the continent.

“The event is sponsored by the USARAF while the Nigerian Army chiefs and chiefs of other nations from Europe and the Americas, including the USA, will be in attendance,” he said.

“Participants will be drawn from all African armies, western partners, as well as representatives from the three services, the Nigeria Police and the DSS,” he added.