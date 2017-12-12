The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification
12th December 2017 - Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party
12th December 2017 - Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo
12th December 2017 - Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition
12th December 2017 - Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja
12th December 2017 - Kogi gov. lauds FG over Geregu Power Generation Plant
12th December 2017 - Oscar Pistorius is injured in prison brawl after clash with another inmate while queueing to use a phone
12th December 2017 - Trump drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day – Report
12th December 2017 - Mugabe flies to Singapore for medical checks
12th December 2017 - Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict

Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict

— 12th December 2017

Nigeria has called for the peaceful resolution of the protracted conflicts between Israel and Palestinian, saying it is greatly concerned about the situation in many parts of the Middle East.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose, delivered  Nigeria’s statement at the UN General Assembly ‘Debate on Question of Palestine and the Situation in the Middle East.’

Bamgbose said: “Nigeria calls on all parties to make genuine efforts to find peaceful solutions and to cooperate closely with the UN and its relevant agencies accompanying them to realise this objective.

“As the international community continues to seek avenues to advance peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question, international efforts remain focused on paving the way for Israel and Palestine to return to meaningful negotiations.

“It is a situation that has reverberation around the region and even beyond.

“Nigeria believes that achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine is imperative for the attainment of durable peace and stability in the Middle East”.

Nigeria expressed pleasure at the statement by the Quartet envoys of Sept. 28, 2017, which welcomed the efforts of the Palestinians to create the conditions for the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in Gaza.

The Quartet stressed the importance of close and continuing coordination of all efforts to achieve the common goal of the two-state solution in line with UN resolutions and international laws.

“We also acknowledge the outcome of the Paris Conference held on Jan. 15, 2017, at which 70 countries and international organisations reaffirmed their support for the two-state solution.”

Nigeria said the international community must remain undaunted in its commitment towards finding lasting and sustainable solutions as the conflict continued to pose a threat to international peace and security.

The country also urged all parties to show more commitment to making peace a reality.

Nigeria warned that “all unilateral actions that have turned hope into confrontation, including settlement activities, violence and inciting violence must stop”.

“Nigeria would like to see a genuine effort on the part of Israeli and Palestinian leaders to return to the negotiating table.

“Obviously, the current situation does not offer a sustainable solution to the Question of Palestine. Indeed, it is creating despair among the people of Palestine and causing anxiety among the people of Israel.

“We believe that there are numerous specific actions that are necessary to foster mutual respect and compromise, build confidence and pave the way for the realisation of the two-state solution.

“In this regard, Nigeria encourages Israel to take concrete measures to freeze all settlement-related activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“On their part, Palestinian leaders must also signal their readiness to return to the negotiating table by making enhanced efforts to forge unity and deal with militancy and other internal security challenges.”

Nigeria said it was beyond doubt that neither military might nor militancy would resolve the protracted conflict.

“We encourage both sides to take concrete steps to return to negotiations on the basis of the relevant UN resolutions, the Quartet road map, the Madrid principles, the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant agreements between them.

“Nigeria supports the efforts of the international community towards establishing an environment conducive to a return to meaningful negotiations to end the occupation and resolve the long-running conflict.”

US President Donald Trump’s recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has further heightened tensions between the two nations and in the Middle East. (NAN)

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Jo 12th December 2017 at 10:35 am
    Reply

    What’s wrong with us? we leave what we have in our hands (IPOB agitation and Restructuring) and start talking gibberish on topics that’s not supposed to be our business.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

— 12th December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned members of the public against patronising substandard manufactured  products without SON’s certification. SON Director General, Barr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, gave the warning, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while presenting  SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to SOCEPV Standard Poles…

  • Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congresss (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has formally congratulated the new chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, charging him to make PDP a responsible opposition party. In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, the ruling party boss however assure…

  • Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo

    — 12th December 2017

    Arik Air on Tuesday announced that it was resuming flight operations on the Abuja-Calabar and Abuja-Uyo routes from Dec. 15. Its Communications Manager, Mr. Ola Adebanji, disclosed this, in Lagos, in a statement. Adebanji said the airline was increasing its capacity ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to enable customers celebrate the season with…

  • Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Two schools in Gombe State have emerged first and third winners of the 2017 National Information Technology Whizkids Competition organised by the Nigeria Computer Society that was held, in July, in Abuja. At  a brief ceremony to present prizes and certificates to the winning schools, Pen Resource Academy and Gombe High School,…

  • Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Leading health based non-governmental organisations, advocates and health workers, on Tuesday morning, took to the streets of Abuja,  the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), campaigning for total access to health care in Nigeria. The train, expected to terminate at the Eagle Square, took off from the Unity Fountain along Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama and…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share