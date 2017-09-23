The Sun News
Nigeria under threats –Buratai

Nigeria under threats –Buratai

— 23rd September 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has stated that the country is faced with numerous threats and gave reasons for the military operations of Crocodile and Python dances.

Buratai said this yesterday, while delivering his address during executive session of the 13th All Editors’ National Conference 2017, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Army Chief, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Major-General Enobong Udoh, disclosed that the Nigerian Army decided to embark on Operations Python Dance 11 and Crocodile Smile 11 in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country, in order to tackle rising challenges of militancy, kidnapping and pipeline vandalism.

He further stated that the ongoing Operation Mesa in states in the North and the Middle Belt, was aimed at tackling challenges of cattle rustling, herdsmen-farmers clashes and kidnapping.

Buratai said the exercises were aimed at focusing the personnel to relative professional scenarios as against stimulated training sessions.

He noted:  “Our country is faced with a plethora of threats ranging from Boko Haram insurgency in the North East with several others, such as armed banditry, cattle rustling, armed robbery, sea robbery and piracy, militancy, cultism and cult-related violence, kidnapping and hostage-taking, pipeline vandalism, Illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft, Illegal refining of petroleum, herdsmen-farmers clashes, activities of IPOB and other separatist groups.”

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has said that a total of 259 bills have so far been presented to the Eighth Senate.

Saraki disclosed this in his presentation, saying that out of the number, 147 have been read for the third time and passed into law.

The Senate President, who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, said a total of 143 bills have passed through the second reading, while 11 others were harmonised and 14 rejected.

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd September 2017 at 6:33 am
    Reply

    Democracy is never a threat to any society, traitors are those who are against democracy. What is going on in this territory is Democratic Revolution by the natives against political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria control by fulani who are not natives in this territory, with instruments of caliphate. By so doing, fulanis in the name of the political name nigeria are the threat in this territory. It is over, as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. Biafran Interim Government takes effect from October 1st 2017 with Anyim Pius Anyim as interim president. Any who do not respect the democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states- which is God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, from October 1st 2017, and stand on its way, will be annihilated in Biafraland. As I already said, God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states has capabilities and capacity to annihilate the enemy in Biafraland in one night. In as much as the obligations of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is interests of black man and 21st century world in general, but will not compromise Biafran existence, security and defence. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd September 2017 at 6:43 am
    Reply

    As I already said, south south and south west should not rule out the fact that political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria will attack them, if they do not do their home work now, constitute their governments under their Republics from October 1st 2017 to have formidable security and defence. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states fully supports Niger Delta Republic of south south and Oduduwa Republic of south west. God Is With Us!!!

