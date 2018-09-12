– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Nigeria: The trial of democracy
12th September 2018 - Africa-China’s debt diplomacy
12th September 2018 - Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG
12th September 2018 - Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form
12th September 2018 - 2019: Tinubu dumps Ambode, backs Sanwoolu for Lagos gov
12th September 2018 - APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari
12th September 2018 - The men who want to rule Lagos
12th September 2018 - Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to rig 2019 elections – Wike
12th September 2018 - Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council
12th September 2018 - Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party
Home / Opinion / Nigeria: The trial of democracy
TRIAL OF DEMOCRACY

Nigeria: The trial of democracy

— 12th September 2018

Without a doubt, Nigeria’s democracy has been on trial since 1999 and the populace are the inevitable victims of that trial.

Promise Adiele

Ngugi Wa’ Thiongo’s The Trial of Dedan Kimathi, co authored with Micere Githae Mugo recreates the psychological and physical dimensions of trial as a subliminal torture in an oppressive regime. The historical substratum of the play derives from Kenya’s harrowing experience under British hegemonic rule which gave birth to the Mau Mau movement led by Dedan Kimathi.

READ ALSO: Kenya, Britain sign agreement on repatriation of stolen wealth

The play dramatizes Kimathi’s heroic resistance against British forces of domination, his arrest in 1956 and subsequent lopsided trial under an inimical, imperialist judicial system. It also seeks to correct the erroneous impression by Western historical authors that Dedan Kimathi was a mentally deranged person who repudiated civilization and indoctrinated Kenyans against imperialist rule.

Through a condensed dramatic narrative, the playwrights imaginatively reconstruct Kimathi’s physical trial at the law courts and his psychological trial in his detention cell. Although the British imperial forces enacted a topsy-turvy trial mechanism in their bid to convict Kimathi, they were also setting themselves up for scrutiny and trial before the whole world.

The above commentary using The Trial of Dedan Kimathi, in some ways relates to the kind of trial which democracy in Nigeria is currently enmeshed. Going forward, let us relax ethno-religious and sectional grip on democracy, let us free our minds from bias and prejudice in order to have an objective perception of our democratic experience. Political jingoists and fanatics, social media war veterans and attack dogs should please look away from here. I am addressing only enlightened minds free from warped ideas.

Without a doubt, Nigeria’s democracy has been on trial since 1999 and the populace are the inevitable victims of that trial. In a democratic atmosphere, the polity is expected to be free and equitable. The people who are the instrumentality through which democracy is achieved are expected to enjoy a measure of dividends and the egalitarian distribution of the commonwealth. Within the defined precincts of democracy also, structures that promote misrule and social misery are expected to be abolished. In that way, every price paid by the people to enthrone democracy, including blood and materials are deemed to be justified.

Regrettably, democracy in Nigeria today, like Dedan Kimathi in pre-colonial Kenya is unjustly on trial. Human beings go through trial, countries go through trial, corporate bodies go through trial and even nature goes through trial. But it becomes reprehensible when trial is unjustly inflicted, it becomes unjustifiable when democracy is placed on trial with certified confidence that a docile populace will only endure and align without raising a voice in protest.

With the next general election in 2019 some months away, politicians in Nigeria have collectively put democracy in a very precarious position. The APC as the party in power is more complicit in perverting democracy through various acts of infractions which are inconsistent with the flourishing of democracy. Under the APC-led administration, democracy weeps on daily basis as it continues to stand on trial due to a number of reasons.

There is a general outcry all over the country against the government’s perceived selective fight against corruption. This is so because corruption is regrettably circumscribed to financial embezzlement. Forgery, nepotism, bribery and all forms of impunity do not count as corruption as far as the APC-led government is concerned and in this, democracy weeps on trial.

Recently, it was reported in the media that a civil servant, who worked at the Office of the Auditor General of Nigeria was convicted by an Abuja High Court in July and sentenced to two years in prison without an option of fine for forging the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) certificate. In his ruling, the judge, Yusuf Halilu, submitted that the convict would have risen to the position of the Auditor General of Nigeria with a forged certificate if the forgery had not been detected.

Indeed, it grates on ones sense of equity and fair play to imagine that while a citizen of Nigeria is investigated and subsequently jailed for forgery, Nigeria’s finance minister under the APC led administration, Kemi Adeosun is yet to respond or even forced to respond to allegations of forging her NYSC exemption certificate. It is apparent that the law is selective, while forgery is viewed as corruption for a set of Nigerians, it is certainly not corruption for another set of Nigerians, and thus democracy is brutalized on trial.

While addressing distinguished members of the Nigerian Bar Association during their 58th annual conference, President Muhammadu Buhari submitted that “Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest”. It is not known in any part of the world, unless under military dictatorship where the nation’s interest supersede the Rule of Law.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s elevation of ‘national interest’ above rule of law unheard of

According to Lord A.V Dicey, who graciously propounded the principle of the rule of law, the law is supreme over all considerations except during emergency situations. But to our president and the APC led government, the law must bow at the altar of the nation’s inordinate interests. By this presidential submission, rule of law is viciously turned on its head and democracy continues to be desecrated while standing on trial.

The two leading political parties in Nigeria, APC and PDP recently pushed a dagger in the heart of democracy when they released the price of their nomination forms. Never in the history of Nigeria has these forms been bastardized by placing huge monetary tags on them. Although the prices of PDP forms are high, APC, the party in power, hanged the prices of their forms in the sky. By so doing, the forms are totally removed from the reach of the ordinary aspirant who may have genuine intentions to aspire to a political position.

To encourage youths to get involved in politics and in another breath, ensuring that they are unable to access political offices reveals an underlying chicanery. How can youths who are minded to participate in the political process of their country afford such huge sums of money to procure forms? Real democracy will recoil and flinch at such mutilation of its buoyant tentacles.

Is it possible that the APC fixed the price of the forms without President Buhari’s knowledge? Is it also possible that President Buhari does not have the power to influence a downward revision of the prices of the forms? Nigerians are indeed no fools no matter how difficult the trial of democracy may become.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s democracy in danger, Edwin Clark warns

Like Dedan Kimathi, while democracy is undergoing physical trial, the people who are the real democratic architects are undergoing psychological trial but with courage and resilience. The government of the day, which is the direct beneficiary of democracy, is undergoing more trial in the translucent court of global opinion.

__________________________________

Adiele, Department of English University of Lagos. [email protected]
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NITDA

Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG

— 12th September 2018

Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Isa Pantami has said the 2019 general elections may be disrupted if adequate information technology security measures are not put in place. He raised the alarm at the 10th annual conference organised by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Abuja Chapter, yesterday. Dr. Pantami…

  • FEDERAL LAWMAKER - TONY NWULU

    Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form

    — 12th September 2018

    National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, handed over the forms to the federal lawmaker, after he confirmed payment of N3 million cost of the forms. Fred Ezeh, Abuja Tony Nwulu, a federal lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency of Lagos State, has officially joined the race to replace Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, in 2019. READ ALSO: Why…

  • Babajide SANWOOLU

    2019: Tinubu dumps Ambode, backs Sanwoolu for Lagos gov

    — 12th September 2018

    All the leaders who spoke at the meeting, especially Odunmbaku and Olusanya, confirmed they were instructed by Tinubu to back Sanwoolu in the race. Ade Alade In a dramatic twist, barely 24 hours after Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode formally declared to run for a second term, on the platform of the All Progressives…

  • APC defectors weak, SELFISH – Buhari

    APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari

    — 12th September 2018

    He said he was moved by the state of hopeless in the country, where the selfish interest of elected leaders superseded the national interest • Picks expression of interest, nomination form • Party gives conditions for consensus candidates Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described those who have exited the ruling…

  • LAGOS

    The men who want to rule Lagos

    — 12th September 2018

    The political tremor set off by ex-Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deny Governor Ambode a second term ticket may not ease off soon. Ismail Omipidan, Lagos The political tremor set off by the perceived move of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share