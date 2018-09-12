Nigeria: The trial of democracy

Without a doubt, Nigeria’s democracy has been on trial since 1999 and the populace are the inevitable victims of that trial.

Promise Adiele

Ngugi Wa’ Thiongo’s The Trial of Dedan Kimathi, co authored with Micere Githae Mugo recreates the psychological and physical dimensions of trial as a subliminal torture in an oppressive regime. The historical substratum of the play derives from Kenya’s harrowing experience under British hegemonic rule which gave birth to the Mau Mau movement led by Dedan Kimathi.

The play dramatizes Kimathi’s heroic resistance against British forces of domination, his arrest in 1956 and subsequent lopsided trial under an inimical, imperialist judicial system. It also seeks to correct the erroneous impression by Western historical authors that Dedan Kimathi was a mentally deranged person who repudiated civilization and indoctrinated Kenyans against imperialist rule.

Through a condensed dramatic narrative, the playwrights imaginatively reconstruct Kimathi’s physical trial at the law courts and his psychological trial in his detention cell. Although the British imperial forces enacted a topsy-turvy trial mechanism in their bid to convict Kimathi, they were also setting themselves up for scrutiny and trial before the whole world.

The above commentary using The Trial of Dedan Kimathi, in some ways relates to the kind of trial which democracy in Nigeria is currently enmeshed. Going forward, let us relax ethno-religious and sectional grip on democracy, let us free our minds from bias and prejudice in order to have an objective perception of our democratic experience. Political jingoists and fanatics, social media war veterans and attack dogs should please look away from here. I am addressing only enlightened minds free from warped ideas.

Without a doubt, Nigeria’s democracy has been on trial since 1999 and the populace are the inevitable victims of that trial. In a democratic atmosphere, the polity is expected to be free and equitable. The people who are the instrumentality through which democracy is achieved are expected to enjoy a measure of dividends and the egalitarian distribution of the commonwealth. Within the defined precincts of democracy also, structures that promote misrule and social misery are expected to be abolished. In that way, every price paid by the people to enthrone democracy, including blood and materials are deemed to be justified.