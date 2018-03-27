The Sun News
nigeria travellers airport security easter

Nigerian authorities assure travellers of airport security during Easter

— 27th March 2018

NAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and other airport users that her network of airports are fully prepared and ready for the usual upsurge in passenger traffic during the Easter Season.

FAAN gave the assurance in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Yakubu noted that all necessary facilities, infrastructure and manpower had been deployed to ensure seamless facilitation at the airports.

According to her, the various security agencies have also been mobilised to beef up security at all airports.

She, however, advised passengers to endeavour to leave for the airport early enough, so as to ensure that check-in formalities are conducted in good time.

Also, the spokesperson for the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police had put strategies in place to tighten security during the period.

“We have deployed our officers in strategic places within the airport environment and I want to assure travellers that they should have no worries as far as safety and security is concerned.

“We are working with other sister agencies to forestall anything untoward from happening at the airport,” Alabi said.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

