The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia
25th June 2017 - Pakistan fuel tanker inferno kills at least 140
25th June 2017 - The budget and the clowns
25th June 2017 - Fashola’s claims on 2017 budget misleading – NASS
25th June 2017 - Aging and decline of body functions.
25th June 2017 - Man killed, as police, armed robbers exchange fire in Ibadan
25th June 2017 - Ogun 2019: KLM commends Amosun for zoning arrangement
25th June 2017 - 2017 budget: Senate accuses Fashola of favouring S’West
25th June 2017 - Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni
25th June 2017 - Radiographers urge Reps to reject NCR Bill
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia

Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia

— 25th June 2017

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has expressed Nigeria’s desire to further strengthen and expand cooperation with Tunisia especially in the area of  trade and investment.

This is contained in a statement released by the minister’s media aide, Sarah Sanda on Sunday in Abuja.

The minister made this known when he visited Tunisian President, Béji Essebsi, at the Carthage Palace in Tunis.

Onyeama’s visit to that country was on the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart, Khémaies Jhinaoui.

It was the first time in over 30 years that a high level Nigerian official had visited Tunisia.

The minister expressed Nigeria’s desire to further develop trade exchanges and to benefit from the investment opportunities available in both countries.

The minister spoke of the need to raise the level of cooperation between all African countries, considering that trade exchange between African countries is still weak.

Onyeama also reviewed the challenges faced by Nigeria and emphasised that the priorities of the government’s work were to end terrorism.

According to him, other priorities of the government include establishing a system of good governance, create jobs for young people, and diversify the income sources of the Nigerian economy.

He expressed his admiration for the success of the democratic transition in Tunisia and the efforts made by the president to achieve greater stability in the country

Responding, the Tunisian president had stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between both countries.

He also emphasized the need for them to share experiences through the exchange of visits between senior officials.

The president, therefore, renewed his invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari, who he described as his brother, to visit Tunisia at his convenience.

Essebsi stressed the importance of developing a comprehensive and unified strategy to develop cooperation between African countries in all fields according to a progressive and progressive approach.

This, he said, includes economic aspects, security aspects and ways to crack down the phenomenon of terrorism through close coordination and cooperation among all the countries of the continent.

The president asked Nigeria to play its natural pivotal role in the development of the African continent to achieve a better future for its peoples.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia

— 25th June 2017

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has expressed Nigeria’s desire to further strengthen and expand cooperation with Tunisia especially in the area of  trade and investment. This is contained in a statement released by the minister’s media aide, Sarah Sanda on Sunday in Abuja. The minister made this known when he visited Tunisian President, Béji…

Share

  • Pakistan fuel tanker inferno kills at least 140

    — 25th June 2017

    A lorry carrying fuel burst into flames near the Pakistani city of Ahmedpur East, killing at least 140 people, local officials say. Villagers had gathered, reportedly to collect fuel leaking from the crashed tanker, when it caught fire. Dozens are being treated in hospital. It appears the tanker blew a tyre while rounding a sharp…

    Share

  • Fashola’s claims on 2017 budget misleading – NASS

    — 25th June 2017

    The Senate on Saturday warned Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to desist from spreading falsehood on the 2017 Budget with regards to projects under his ministry. It said that in passing the Appropriation Bill, the legislators worked and applied equity in provision for new and outstanding projects across the country. In…

    Share

  • Man killed, as police, armed robbers exchange fire in Ibadan

    — 25th June 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A two-man gang of armed robbers that operated on a motorcycle last Friday shot a middle-aged man dead at Mokola area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The incident occurred about 5p.m at Adelaja Junction, Mokola Ibadan. The victim, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was said to be returning…

    Share

  • Ogun 2019: KLM commends Amosun for zoning arrangement

    — 25th June 2017

    Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal Mobolorunduro (KLM), has commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun for giving the people of Ogun West Senatorial district comprising Yewa/Awori the rare opportunity to produce the next governor of the state in 2019. The Commissioner lamented that since the creation of the state in 1976, the people of the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share