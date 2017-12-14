The Sun News
Latest
14th December 2017 - Nigeria to release $1 billion to fight Boko Haram
14th December 2017 - Knocks trails FAAN’s  partial closure of Enugu Airport for runway repair  
14th December 2017 -   God is Good Motors’ goes mobile
14th December 2017 - Umahi effects minor cabinet reshuffle in Ebonyi
14th December 2017 - Officials secret Act: Army vows to punish defaulters
14th December 2017 - Lagos beaches ready for Christmas season
14th December 2017 - Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail
14th December 2017 - UN evacuates 5 Tanzanian peacekeepers wounded in DR Congo attack
14th December 2017 - Pozzolana cement plant ready for commercialisation – NIBRRI head
14th December 2017 - EFCC Chairman, DSS DG appear before Senate panel
Home / Cover / Nigeria to release $1 billion to fight Boko Haram

Nigeria to release $1 billion to fight Boko Haram

— 14th December 2017

Nigerian state governors on Thursday approved the release of $1 billion from the country’s excess oil account to the government to help fight the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency.

The account holds foreign reserves from excess earnings from sales of crude. It currently totals $2.3 billion, according to Nigeria’s accountant general.

“We are pleased with the federal government achievements in the insurgency war and in that vein state governors have approved that the sum of $1 billion be taken from the excess crude account by the federal government to fight the insurgency war to its conclusion,” said Godwin Obaseki, Edo state governor.\“The money will cover the whole array of needs which includes purchase of equipments, training for military personnel and logistics,” he told reporters after a meeting of Nigeria’s national economic council.

The release of such a large sum could raise concerns over corruption, endemic in Nigeria.

The next presidential and gubernatorial national elections are scheduled for February and March 2019. Historically, the run-up to elections has seen rampant graft and theft of public funds as politicians build war chests to contest the vote.

The insurgency in the northeast is in its ninth year. Deadly attacks on the military and civilians continue, and large areas are out of government control.

Officials have siphoned off funds meant for aid for 8.5 million people in the region.

In October, President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the country’s top civil servant, accused of having inflated the value of contracts for aid projects, part of a suspected kickback scheme.

The United Nations appealed to donors for $1.05 billion to fund humanitarian aid in the northeast in 2017, and says it will require another $1.1 billion in 2018.

Nigeria, which has Africa’s largest economy, has come under fire for devoting little of its own resources to humanitarian aid.

Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have said troops are undersupplied and underpaid, with weapons, vehicles and other basic equipment often in disrepair or lacking. Some have alleged their own officers are skimming from already-meagre supplies.

The release of the funds is a further sign the Nigerian government and military may be abandoning their two-year narrative that Boko Haram has been all but defeated.

Nigeria’s long-term plan is now to corral civilians inside fortified garrison towns – effectively ceding the countryside to Boko Haram.

Earlier this month, Nigeria replaced the military commander of the campaign against Boko Haram after half a year in the post. Military sources told Reuters that came after a series of “embarrassing” attacks by the Islamists. (Reuters)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria to release $1 billion to fight Boko Haram

— 14th December 2017

Nigerian state governors on Thursday approved the release of $1 billion from the country’s excess oil account to the government to help fight the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency. The account holds foreign reserves from excess earnings from sales of crude. It currently totals $2.3 billion, according to Nigeria’s accountant general. “We are pleased with the…

  • Knocks trails FAAN’s  partial closure of Enugu Airport for runway repair  

    — 14th December 2017

    By Louis Ibah Concerned stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation sector have criticised the  decision of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to partially close the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu as from today (Thursday) December 14,2014 to January 4, 2018 for the maintenance of its spoilt runway. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu in a statement on Thursday announced…

  •   God is Good Motors’ goes mobile

    — 14th December 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo Indigenous road transport company, God is Good Motors (gigm.com) has pioneered a new transport service mode adopting the ICT option with the launch of a bus travel mobile app. Management of the company announced to the media that the mobile platform is to ensure better service to the clients and a way…

  • Umahi effects minor cabinet reshuffle in Ebonyi

    — 14th December 2017

    …From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, effected a minor cabinet reshuffle. The Commissioner for Finance, Dr Dennis Ekumankama was moved to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry while the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Deacon Obinna Nwachukwu took over as the new Commissioner for Finance. Also, the Permanent…

  • Officials secret Act: Army vows to punish defaulters

    — 14th December 2017

    …Warns against violation of Rules of Engagement in operations From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army says it would deal ruthlessly with any officer and soldier caught divulging official secrets. The army has also warned its personnel engaged in internal and external security operations against violating established rules of engagement, pointing out that human rights…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share