Nigeria to mobilize 3m supporters for Eagles in Russia

— 16th March 2018

The Nigerian government said yesterday it would mobilize three million supporters across the globe for the Nigerian national football team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Olusegun Runsewe, Head of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said all supporters will wear various traditional attires and wave the country’s national flags on the days the Super Eagles would be playing their matches.

“We will soon open the window on a website, so that if you are supporting the Super Eagles, you will key into it,” he added.

The NCAC boss said the trend was common across football nations of the world and Nigeria would not be an exception.

“We will start it here in NCAC, we will go round the world, and yes we must build a cultural support for the Super Eagles,” he said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup would be hosted in Russia between June 14 and July 15 with Nigeria grouped in with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D.

Uche Atuma

