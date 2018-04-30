The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Nigeria to launch 2 satellites soon – NIGCOMSAT
30th April 2018 - Corp members to enjoy monthly allowance in Kwara – Saraki
30th April 2018 - Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA
30th April 2018 - Physically challenged persons want 70% representation in Kano board
30th April 2018 - US removes restrictions on banking dealing with Sudan
30th April 2018 - 6-year-old girl raped in eastern India dies in hospital
30th April 2018 - CPC commends OAU over sexual harassment case
30th April 2018 - Theresa May names son of Pakistani bus driver Sajid Javid new Home Secretary
30th April 2018 - UK proposes reforms to clamp down on money laundering
30th April 2018 - British PM faces reshuffle after top minister quits
Home / National / Nigeria to launch 2 satellites soon – NIGCOMSAT

Nigeria to launch 2 satellites soon – NIGCOMSAT

— 30th April 2018

NAN

The Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited, on Monday, said that it was collaborating with China Great Wall Industry Cooperation (CGWIC) to launch two additional satellites.

Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development of the organisation, Mr. Samson Osagie, said this in an interview, in Abuja, on Monday, that the satellites would be deployed in the next 36 months.

Osagie explained that the durability of a satellite was 15 years, and that the Nigeria’s current satellite was seven years old.

“NIGCOMSAT is collaborating with China Great Wall Industry Cooperation and we are negotiating to launch additional two satellites in 36 months.

“Presently Nigeria does not have the capital to build and finance its own satellite which is why the collaboration is needed.

“The first satellite by Nigeria was launched in 2007 but had issues and was de-orbited. It was later re-launched in 2011 which makes it seven years now.

“The life span of a satellite is 15 years, which means that the first one is still functional and it is important to note that negotiations for projects like this take time,” Osagie said.

According to him, the additional satellites will meet the needs of telecommunication, maritime, defence, broadcast media, Africa, parts of Asia and others.

He said that the two satellites would be launched separately, adding that negotiations on their operations were ongoing simultaneously.

NIGCOMSAT-1, the first satellite was originally launched in May 2007, but de-orbited due to malfunctioning of the Solar Array Deployment Assembly.

The satellite was later re-launched in 2011 as NIGCOMSAT-1R and had been in the orbit since then.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria to launch 2 satellites soon – NIGCOMSAT

— 30th April 2018

NAN The Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited, on Monday, said that it was collaborating with China Great Wall Industry Cooperation (CGWIC) to launch two additional satellites. Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development of the organisation, Mr. Samson Osagie, said this in an interview, in Abuja, on Monday, that the satellites would be deployed in the next…

  • Corp members to enjoy monthly allowance in Kwara – Saraki

    — 30th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured corps members serving in Kwara State of payment of monthly allowances from the state government. Though he was non-committal on the time line for the payment of the stipend, Saraki promised to employ what he called “persuasive powers”, to encourage the state government to begin payment….

  • Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has cautioned employers of labour in the country not to discriminate against their employees with HIV. Director-General of NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave the advice in a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the agency, Mrs Toyin Aderibigbe, in Abuja on…

  • KANO BOARD disabled

    Physically challenged persons want 70% representation in Kano board

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN Physically challenged persons in Kano State under the umbrella of Kanawa Educational Foundation for the Disabled on Monday demanded for 70% of the appointments in a proposed board to be created for their wellbeing. The Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Abba Sarki-Sharada, presented the request when its members paid a courtesy visit to the…

  • CPC commends OAU over sexual harassment case

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has commended prompt actions by the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in the alleged sexual harassment of one of its female students. The Director-General of CPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, gave the commendation on Monday in a statement by Mr Abiodun Obimuyiwa, CPC Head of Media. Irukera said the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share