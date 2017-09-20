The Sun News
Home / Business / National / Nigeria to host mining forum in China

Nigeria to host mining forum in China

— 20th September 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development will on the side lines of the China Mining Congress and Expo holding from 23rd to 25th September, 2017, at the Meijiang Convention in Tianjin, China, host an investment forum.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Bawa Bwari, who is leading Nigerian delegation to the expo will deliver an address at one of the main congress sessions as well as at the Nigeria-China Mining Investment Forum organised by the Ministry.

Details from Iliya Ishaku of the Information Department of the Ministry, said the Forum will provide platform for interaction between Nigerian and Chinese investors in the mining industry.

The Forum will also be window for showcasing to potential Chinese investors, the investment opportunities in the mining sector in Nigeria and existing incentives and enabling legislations.  Government officials and companies of the two countries will network to review existing areas of cooperation and explore new areas of cooperation.

As one of the world’s largest mineral investment, cooperation and trading platforms, the event covers the whole value chain, including geological surveying, exploration development, mining rights and mineral trading, mineral processing and smelting techniques, mining equipment and services.

The conference will also provide government officials, industry leaders and experts from both countries and foreign mining industries with in-depth dialogues on questions related with the mining industry.

