Home / Sports / Nigeria to host FIFA Executive summit

Nigeria to host FIFA Executive summit

— 29th November 2017

World football –ruling body, FIFA will hold its FIFA Executive Football Summit (EFS) meeting in Lagos, Nigeria in February next year, the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed.

 “Nigeria has been selected as a Member Association to host one of the 12 FIFA Executive Football Summit meetings happening between November 2017 and March 2018, as part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s vision of ‘bringing FIFA back to football and football back to FIFA’,” NFF President Amaju Pinnick said on Monday.

Already, the NFF has selected Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island as venue and hotel accommodation for the big event, slated for 20th February 2018.

Pinnick added: “This is a very important event on the FIFA calendar. That Nigeria is deemed good enough to be among the 12 countries to host the FIFA Executive Football Summit meetings is no mean feat. It is another marker of our global acceptability, visibility and reckoning.

“The NFF opted for Eko Hotels and Suites because FIFA officials are familiar with that facility and its services. It hosted FIFA teams during the 1999 FIFA World Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup. Also important is the fact that the hotel has a new facility named The Signature, and which is of 5-Star quality and rating.

“The entire project, including the expenses of all the participants, such as their accommodation, feeding and transportation and all other logistics having to do with the programme, will be bankrolled by FIFA. ”

A FIFA official was in Lagos during the week to check out on accommodation and other facilities listed for the event.

