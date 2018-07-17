– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Nigeria to host 2021 WAFU Cup of Nations
17th July 2018 - Zidane joins Juventus 
17th July 2018 - Wenger: Staying at Arsenal was a mistake
17th July 2018 - Giwa urges EFCC to probe NFF accounts 
17th July 2018 - FG directs investors to focus on rural areas
17th July 2018 - Military parades 7 more suspects over Plateau killings
17th July 2018 - Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute
17th July 2018 - Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway
17th July 2018 - Minister seeks policy to curb population growth
17th July 2018 - I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Nigeria to host 2021 WAFU Cup of Nations
WAFU Cup of Nations

Nigeria to host 2021 WAFU Cup of Nations

— 17th July 2018

FOX Sports, and WAFU Zones A & B have announced the host nations for the second and third edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Senegal will become the first Zone A host for next year’s two-week tournament in September 2019.

Nigeria has been named as home to the third edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations, also to take place in September, in 2021.

All matches will be broadcast exclusively for football fans across Africa, and the world, live on FOX Sports, the global leader in premium sports broadcasting.

READ ALSO Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute

The multi-year partnership between FOX Sports and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zones A and B was announced in

December 2016, to provide a long-term injection of investment into infrastructure, training and development of West African football, across 16 countries over a period of 12 years.

In September of 2017, the first edition of the competition took place in Ghana and was beamed live across 125 million households with over 300 million viewers globally.

Host nation Ghana clinched the inaugural title, in a tense final with Nigeria, beating their rivals 4 – 1.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG directs investors to focus on rural areas

— 17th July 2018

  Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has directed investors coming into the country to pay more attention to rural areas in order to trigger rapid development, adding that there is no amount of money invested in rural development was too much to accrue huge benefits. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heinekan…

  • SOLDIERS

    Military parades 7 more suspects over Plateau killings

    — 17th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Military Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau state has paraded additional seven suspects in connection to the recent attacks in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state. Acting Director, Defense Information from Defense Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General John Agie while parading the suspects at…

  • HOLIDAY

    Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute

    — 17th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has appealed to the warring communities Ebonyi and Cross River States to sheath their swords and embrace peace. He said that the federal government has launched investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the age-long fracas between them with a view to proffering…

  • Minister seeks policy to curb population growth

    — 17th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has stressed the need for robust population management policies. Senator Udoma who was speaking at an interactive session at the ongoing Parliamentary Open Week, which kicked off at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, told the lawmakers that population management is one…

  • UMAHI

    I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi

    — 17th July 2018

    Says, ‘Buhari never asked him to decamp from PDP’ Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has described as ‘laughable and mischievous’ reports in the social media especially on facebook that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said that although he has…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share