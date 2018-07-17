FOX Sports, and WAFU Zones A & B have announced the host nations for the second and third edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Senegal will become the first Zone A host for next year’s two-week tournament in September 2019.

Nigeria has been named as home to the third edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations, also to take place in September, in 2021.

All matches will be broadcast exclusively for football fans across Africa, and the world, live on FOX Sports, the global leader in premium sports broadcasting.

The multi-year partnership between FOX Sports and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zones A and B was announced in

December 2016, to provide a long-term injection of investment into infrastructure, training and development of West African football, across 16 countries over a period of 12 years.

In September of 2017, the first edition of the competition took place in Ghana and was beamed live across 125 million households with over 300 million viewers globally.

Host nation Ghana clinched the inaugural title, in a tense final with Nigeria, beating their rivals 4 – 1.